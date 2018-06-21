EasyRentCars Launches a new function allowing you to always book car rentals at the lowest possible price

EasyRentCars is a global car rental platform which is partnering with various other car rental companies all around the world to find the best price for their customers. They search the car rental rates of the five biggest car rental chain companies in the world such as Avis, Hertz, Europcar, Alamo and SIXT at Orlando International Airport to find the best price for their customers by comparing the price per day from March to August in 2018. Take Alamo as an instance, it is obvious that the rates range from 25USD to 50USD per day and the maximum price gap reaching even more than 60USD. July to August will be the peak tourist season in Orlando, and the price is seen to generally increase due to the influence of supply and demand. But yet on these dates we saw the price fluctuating up and down seemingly without any rules.

Does that mean the earlier you book car rental the cheaper its price will be?

The answer is no. According to EasyRentCars' analysis on how booking date affect rates, they observed the rate fluctuations from 5 famous international car rental chain companies and found that the price will increase if cars are booked only one or two days before the pick-up date. They also found that the car rental rates fluctuate irregularly over a longer period of time, which means even if you book a car 3 month before the designated pick up date, you cannot be guaranteed that you will get the lowest price available.

Since rental prices are so unpredictable, is there a guaranteed way to get the lowest car rental available?

EasyRentCars has recently launched a 'Price Drop Protector' and you don't have to go through the same car rental website again and again to find the best time to make a reservation. Once you turn on the Price Drop Protector it will track your reservations' rates everyday till the price is at it's lowest when it will notify you via email or help you to directly rebook the car with same conditions but cheaper, refunding you the price difference. With Price Drop Protector, your reservation will become the lowest Price in any time.

Ken, the founder of EasyRentCars said: "It used to be such a hassle booking a hire-car. So many forms to fill in and hoops to jump through. I wanted to remove as much of that hassle as possible, and to guarantee our users the best possible price. That's exactly what EasyRentCars offers."

Website: https://www.easyrentcars.com

