Easy's Dog Shelter Seeks to Build its First Facility

CHATTANOGA, Tenn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For all of you dog and cat lovers, we have a tremendous need for your help to partner with all animal lovers to provide a clean, safe haven for abused and neglected animals who have either been rescued or surrendered. Join us in building a dog shelter in Tracy City to shelter and care for dogs who are ready to be adopted. The building will be 84 x 20, 24 pens.

We are grateful for the support of Southern Spear Ironworks of Chattanooga, who will be supervising the project for us. We are hoping that someone will come forward to help us with the foundation, donate time, materials or money. Click the link to our gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/building-for-easysdog-shelter and with as little as $25.00 you can have a part in this project. You may also mail a check to Easy's Dog Shelter at P.O. 787 Tracy City or use Paypal or credit card at easysdogshelter.com/donate. We are a 501(c)3.

Or, email your interest to donate time or materials at [email protected]. Much of our work will be on the weekends. If you have experience with concrete and would be willing to donate your time, please email us at [email protected] and we will keep you posted on the day(s) of work.

We post ongoing stories about our dogs and invite you to be our friends. Check us out at https://www.facebook.com/TracyCityTN. Andy, the CEO and President of Easy's Dog Shelter, provides their daily care, socializes them, and knows the personality of each dog. There is no one who is more dedicated to providing for their care. But, we need your help!

