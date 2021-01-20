EasySend and Sompo Japan Join Forces to Improve Customer Experience

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EasySend , a no-code platform for building and optimizing digital customer journeys, announced that they're partnering with Sompo Japan , the second-largest non-life insurance company in Japan, to introduce their no-code platform into Sompo's marine insurance accident notification system. This strategic integration marks EasySend's move into the Japanese insurance market.

Due to the recent acceleration in digital transformation and the fast-paced evolution of digital devices, customers' needs have become diverse, complex, and rapidly changing requiring fast and continuous support and advancements. To meet customers' evolving needs and expectations, Sompo Japan has devoted three digital labs – in Tokyo, Tel Aviv, and Silicon Valley. Sompo Digital labs focus on promoting digital transformation, exploring innovative, emerging start-ups, and conducting joint Proof of Concept projects with SOMPO Holding's different business units. Sompo Digital Labs played a key role in introducing EasySend's no-code development platform to Sompo Japan, an introduction that resulted in a commercial agreement between the two companies aiming to improve Sompo Japan's customer experience (CX) and work efficiency.

EasySend provides a cloud-based, no-code development platform to banks as well as insurance and financial service companies in Europe, the United States, and Israel. The company transforms paperwork into digital journeys in a very short period of time. The EasySend platform does not require any programming expertise and allows non-developers to create digital journeys quickly and easily with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface and pre-made templates. The platform greatly improves customer experience (CX) and reduces time to market as well as operational costs. By continuously developing digital journeys to improve customer experience and operational efficiency, EasySend enables businesses to flexibly respond to the ever-changing business environment and customer needs.

As a first step, Sompo Japan will implement EasySend's no-code platform into its marine insurance accident notification system. Following this stage, Sompo will seek to apply the platform to respond to additional customer needs. Before using EasySend's platform at-scale – i.e., transitioning from solely utilizing it for claims processing to leveraging its capabilities for customer payments and specific accident data analyses – Sompo will channel its efforts towards standardizing and digitizing accident receipt documents (including images taken with a smartphone) and claims documents. Once that has been achieved, the company will continue to expand its efforts to continue improving its responsiveness to the ever-evolving customer environment.

EasySend is leading the charge for a digital future by empowering insurance carriers, banks, and financial services to transform manual, paper-based processes into powerful digital experiences on any device. EasySend empowers enterprises to deliver new digital journeys faster and improve the customer experience at a fraction of the cost with their innovative no-code development platform. By harnessing AI and machine learning, EasySend enables real-time insights into customer interactions, allowing processes to be optimized quickly and easily. The company was founded in 2016 and has offices in the U.S., Germany, and headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.easysend.io/ .

