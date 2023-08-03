EasySend Featured in Celent Customer Communication Management Solutions: Global Insurance Edition Report

News provided by

EasySend

03 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EasySend, the leading no-code platform that streamlines Customer Data Intake, has been featured in the Celent Report Customer Communication Management Solutions: Global Insurance Edition.

Spotlighting solutions that address the operational challenges of managing communication between insurer and client, the Celent report analyzed the capabilities of 13 Customer Communications Management (CCM) products active in today's insurance marketplace. The evaluation is based on an analysis of features provided in each solution, the technology and architecture, the current client base, pricing models, and the vendor itself.

The Celent Report advises insurers seeking CCM solutions to focus on features and functions aligned with operating models and customer experience objectives, capability for content management, workflow management, and integration, support the use of cloud and data/analytics, vendor knowledge and investment in the solution, regulatory requirements, as well as implementation and support capabilities.

EasySend's platform is an end-to-end solution that enables insurance companies to build on-brand customer journeys, automatically integrate those journeys with internal systems, manage complex workflows, different roles and permissions, and bulk processes at scale, analyze every aspect of business in granular detail with clean data intake processes, and reuse any component, integration, and workflow ever built.

"Our CCM solution is unique within the insurance industry, which continues to prioritize seamless and personalized customer experiences," said Tal Daskal, CEO of EasySend. "By providing an agile, scalable, customer-focused, and compliant tool for communication delivery, we're able to help insurers embrace digital transformation. We're proud to be included in Celent's report emphasizing the important role that CCM solutions play in meeting customer expectations in the current insurance landscape."

Read the report.

About EasySend:

EasySend is a no-code platform that empowers organizations to transform complex forms, customer data intake and signature collection processes into easy digital experiences.

By collecting customer data and signatures in a way that seamlessly integrates into internal systems and processes, EasySend empowers organizations to automate workflows and streamline customer interactions.

SOURCE EasySend

Also from this source

EasySend and Imburse, a DuckCreek company, are partnering to streamline end-to-end digital payment processes

EasySend Joins the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.