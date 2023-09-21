EasySend Recognized as InsurTech100 Company for Second Year in a Row

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EasySend, a leading customer data intake automation platform, has been recognized by specialist research firm, FinTech Global, as one of the world's most innovative InsurTech companies on the firm's 2023 InsurTech100 list.

This year marks the sixth annual edition of the prestigious ranking, and the second year in a row that EasySend has been featured among the top groundbreaking tech companies that are developing solutions to the insurance industry's most daunting challenges.

Over the last couple of years, insurance firms have faced an uphill battle to rapidly digitise their services and meet the evolving customer demands. InsurTech companies have consistently been the solutions to these challenges. Experts predict the sector is set to soar at a CAGR of 32.7%, estimating its worth to be $159bn by 2030. This competitive landscape meant this year's battle to earn a spot amongst the 100 InsurTech visionaries was intense.

FinTech Global's director, Richard Sachar, commented, "The widespread availability of generative AI capabilities has opened the doors for even greater innovation within insurance. We're entering a new wave of digitalisation and insurance firms need to be prepared. The InsurTech100 will help top-level insurance executives in discerning the tech pioneers revolutionizing key areas like underwriting, pricing, distribution, and data analytics."

EasySend was selected by a group of analysts and seasoned industry specialists from over 1,900 contenders presented by FinTech Global. The chosen few were acknowledged for their inventive technological applications either to solve a major industry challenge or to bolster efficiency throughout the insurance value chain.

"It's fantastic to see that EasySend has been named an InsurTech100 company for the second year in a row," said EasySend's CEO Tal Daskal, "it's a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team in developing innovative solutions that empower insurance enterprises to adapt to the rapidly evolving digital landscape and embrace digital transformation."

Check out the 2023 InsurTech100 list and learn more at: easysend.io

About EasySend:
EasySend is a no-code platform that empowers organizations to transform complex forms, customer data intake and signature collection processes into easy digital experiences.

By collecting customer data and signatures in a way that seamlessly integrates into internal systems and processes, EasySend empowers organizations to automate workflows and streamline customer interactions.

