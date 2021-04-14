EasyShiksha Launches Enterprise Version 2.0 for new millennial approach and requirements

JAIPUR, India, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyShiksha is launching Version 2.0 of the education portal which was initiated in 2012. The enterprise model features the opportunity for colleges and institutes to offer services ranging from admission assistance to the courses of the colleges for a good lot of filtered potential candidates with full transparency. The institutes get in unique leads for every course offered, thus helping in retargeting and finding the best fit for respective premises and colleges. A separate brand identity is also created with innumerable opportunities. The goodwill and authenticity of information created via the platform can give good and desired solutions to the parents searching for future building for their wards.

Version 1.0 of the enterprise segment launched in 2019, is updated and clutched in with new technologies, relevant information and more authentic results and brand stories of the institutions. It has now grown beyond respective contemporaries in the matter of getting unique and interesting leads of the programmes, with no duplicacy in the lead management of the proposed student. This creates benefits for both parties, the admission seekers and the providers, as the seekers may not get unnecessary phone calls or emails from every college on the earth but only the relevant ones; and institutes can focus on the best suitable students, who genuinely want to get in the required colleges. The visitors here are 100% authentic and with a good proportion of convertible admissions. Also, the universities or institutions get a broad reader base to any of their regular articles, magazines, alumni stories and achievements and research papers, so that they can create a brand amongst the audiences. With EasyShiksha , one can also get passes and invites for cultural and annual shows of the colleges, thus helping in marketing and selling of invitations to the larger base. Several members are signing and partnering with the portal, to get an edge over their relevant competitors and to get over with the old practices, and suit the new millennial approaches and ways of getting information.

Though the salient features of the Enterprise version 1, has been taken forward with new additions of some of the offerings to the portal, the attributes carried forward are Carer helping guide, Featured Portfolio of every student and even the colleges, under a single page, Top results in the search engine, a good place to create the authentic brand identity of the college and more.

Ms Nidhi Sharma, the COO of EasyShiksha, quotes,"The new enterprise version of EasyShiksha aims to bridge the gap of relevant and transparent information between the students and universities. The ad-hocism of the new features of the Enterprise model of EasyShiksha is now the need of the hour. With many institutions and colleges partnering regularly, our duty and dream to create a platform to benefit all the concerned stakeholders have prospered and thus seems to be on track. Version 1.0 was launched 2 years back and was lacking a few key drivers, which have been taken care of in the new version. We invite colleges to avail the benefit offered under our platform and hence make a difference in the education sector with us."

About EasyShiksha

EasyShiksha helps in maintaining the top-notch intelligence quotient and e-learning base to everyone, with just a click. The platform was initiated in 2012 as a life hack to Students, Faculty Members, Educational & Digital Training Institutes, Universities, Online Distance Learning Schools, Coachings, and even parents.

It is a one-stop solution and sure-shot decision enhancing entity, with an easy & user-friendly interface. EasyShiksha provides certification courses for the most diverse online programs which are valid and accepted across all industries and institutions.

The 5 modules under our format include information for all the universities and colleges across the globe, E-learning Courses in 1000+ fields, a Career helping guide based on IQ and aptitude, Regularly Updated daily test series for all Competitive exams, and Student Campus Ambassador Programs. All these courses are tried and tested by professionals and skilled employees from the parent company of Hawkscode .

