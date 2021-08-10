EasyStandard Introduces Brand Concept Combining Clothing and Community

"By offering elevated essentials designed with quality, comfort and accessibility in mind, we're supporting our customers in their everyday endeavors," said Sabrina Pereira, Head of Marketing at EasyStandard. "These are the pieces that become the foundation of a wardrobe. There's no wrong way to style them, so you have an opportunity to really showcase your individuality."

A hallmark of the brand is its unwavering commitment to quality. This means using premium fabrics like Supima cotton and Lenzing modal-cotton blend — both of which get softer over time with minimal shrinkage, pilling and fading.

"This is something we've actually tested," said EasyStandard Creative Director Dustin Wise-Tylek. "Our clothes will stand up to the test of time as well as your washing machine. This is quality built to last."

Meanwhile, most items are priced 25 to 40 percent less than similar offerings from the brand's direct competitors. To ensure perfect fits for a range of body types, the design team worked with multiple fit models and sought their honest feedback on what they loved — and what they'd love to see. Most pieces are available in sizes XS - 3X.

In addition to a core colorway that includes classics like black, white, grey and navy, collections are available in limited-edition seasonal hues. For Spring/Summer 2021 these include a beautiful array of muted sherbet hues.

And EasyStandard is focused on more than just clothes. Community is an incredibly important part of the brand's DNA. Each garment is named for a woman who embodies what it means to #pushthestandard — that is, to live genuinely and boldly. Shoppers can read about each woman on the same page as the product that bears her name.

"It's an honor to amplify the achievements of these amazing women," said Sabrina Pereira. "We hope others will find inspiration in their stories and show us how they #pushthestandard in their own lives."

Launched in Summer 2021, EasyStandard is a women's clothing brand committed to making premium-quality garments accessible through inclusive sizing and low prices. From the perfect women's T-shirt and tank to matching sets to dresses that can go from day to night, EasyStandard excels in creating elevated essentials for everyday life.

