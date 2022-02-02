Easyvet Expands Presence in Florida, Opening Two New Clinic Locations Inside PetSmart Stores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly growing U.S.-based, walk-in veterinary clinic group, easyvet, has announced the opening of two new franchised clinics in the Florida market.

Founded in 2013, easyvet is dedicated to making pet care more accessible and affordable for pet parents, and clinic ownership easy for veterinarians and investors. The easyvet model is transforming veterinarian medicine, lowering the costs of quality care for pets, meeting the needs of pet parents and veterinarians, and allowing more vets the freedom to start their own practice.

"We are excited to continue our growth and open these two new locations inside the PetSmart stores," said easyvet CEO, Tim Schoenfelder. "The new clinics will allow us to continue focusing on our company's mission in providing convenient care. Our walk-in model will allow pet parents to schedule a same-day appointment and speak to a veterinary professional while doing their regular shopping at PetSmart."

Easyvet locations offer comprehensive wellness exams, core vaccines, parasite screening and prevention, microchipping, flea, tick, and heartworm prevention, behavioral and lifestyle counseling, and more to help pets live longer, happier lives. In addition to those services, the easyvet PetSmart locations will include basic surgery such as dental work, spays and neuters. As a commitment to affordable pet care, easyvet price checks every local veterinary practice in each market to ensure they are providing clients the most affordable rates.

"Making convenient and affordable pet care more accessible is critical to supporting the health and wellness of pets and their families," said John Bork, senior vice president of vet health services. "We're committed to doing Anything for Pets and those who love them by expanding our in-store PetSmart offerings and services that meet the needs of all pet parents."

The new easyvet clinics located in Naples and Estero are slated for an early 2022 opening. More information on each location can be found online at easyvet.com.

ABOUT EASYVET

Founded in 2013, easyvet is committed to offering convenient and affordable veterinary care from friendly and compassionate veterinarians and staff. What started as a mission of making pet care convenient and affordable for pet parents, has expanded to include making clinic ownership possible for both veterinarians and investors. For more information, visit www.easyvet.com .

ABOUT PETSMART

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9.5 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

