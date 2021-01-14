EasyWay Named Best Contactless Check-in Solution in the 2021 HotelTechAwards

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're excited to share that EasyWay's end-to-end guest journey platform has been named 2021's #1 Contactless Check-in Solution, #2 Guest Messaging Software, and #3 Upselling Software by Hotel Tech Report . This is the first time one platform got into the top three in those important categories.

Each month, more than 100,000 hotel industry professionals use HotelTechReport.com to make informed purchasing decisions. The HotelTechAwards determine the best hotel software products across every category based primarily on customer feedback but also key data points integration compatibility, organizational health, partner network strength, and customer support quality.

Reviews from verified users of EasyWay highlight features like the unified inbox, contactless check-in via any messaging app, and the high level of personalization in every aspect of the system. Customers also widely praised EasyWay for the high conversion rates compared to the competitors - in upselling, online check-in and guest engagement.

"Each month Hotel Tech Report helps more than 100,000 hoteliers research and vet technology partners for their properties. Winning a HotelTechAward is the highest achievement in the industry because it's based on real data. Hoteliers trust this award when making purchase decisions because scoring is transparent and participation is ubiquitous amongst the most reputable vendors in the industry," says Jordan Hollander, CEO of Hotel Tech Report.

"We created the HotelTechAwards as a democratized way to help our fellow hoteliers quickly determine best of breed vendors based on data they can trust. The ranking process is simple, transparent, and unbiased--judging is based on time tested ranking factors, publicly available data and crowdsourced insights from verified hoteliers who have hands-on experience with each product."

The HotelTechAwards are often referred to as "the Grammys of Hotel Tech" and winners have been selected from more than 200 of the top technology products around the world. The HotelTechAwards are the industry's only data-driven awards platform with winners determined not by a handful of judges or popularity votes but by product reviews from a global community comprised of thousands of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.

Hotel Tech Report is the world's largest online community for technology insights and digital transformation strategies in the massive hotel industry. Everything that we do is built upon a foundation of trust and transparency provided by authentic verified peer and expert reviews. Each month we help nearly 100,000 hoteliers learn about technology solutions and strategies that make their properties more efficient and solve their most pressing business problems.

EasyWay was founded with the goal to humanize digital experiences.

EasyWay is an end-to-end contactless guest journey platform enabling hotels to digitize and personalize the entire guest journey. With EasyWay, your guests enjoy an innovative, highly convenient, and safe experience at your hotel while you benefit from new revenue streams, increased operational efficiency, and improved engagement with your guests.

