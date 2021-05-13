Eat Beyond adds Daydream Hemp and Adaptogen Drinks to its Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTC: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, announced it has invested in Daydream Drinks Inc. ("Daydream"). Daydream is an Ontario-based beverage company that has created Canada's first sparkling water infused with hemp extracts and adaptogens.

Daydream's hemp oil contains below 0.03% CBD and zero THC, making Daydream a non-cannabis product. Hemp and adaptogens have a range of benefits, making them a suitable option for Canadian grocery and retail stores.

Eat Beyond joins Global Edge Investments, a Toronto-based investment and management company, and other industry veterans, such as Jorn Socquet, a 14-year executive from ABinBEV, as an early-stage investor in Daydream.

"When creating Daydream, our vision was based on the fundamental principle that there was a gap in the market for something that wasn't coffee or an energy drink, but instead a healthy, plant-based alternative, with no caffeine, sugar, or artificial sweeteners," said Alex Simonelli, Founder and CEO of Daydream. "Adaptogens help the body tap into natural energy reserves to provide focus and clarity. They are also well known for balancing stress levels by supporting the endocrine system, and keeping inflammation in check."

Daydream has seen impressive growth since launching in late 2019, with year-over-year revenue jumping 550 percent in 2020. The distinct, colourful gradient cans are comfortably on pace to reach more than 1000 stores across Canada by the end of 2021, a roughly 2,300 percent increase from its debut year. Projections show Daydream is on track for another triple-digit year of revenue growth.

"Eat Beyond welcomes its first beverage company to our ever-growing food technology portfolio. We like the idea that not only can people eat better but drink better too," Eat Beyond CEO Patrick Morris said. "Daydream has shown impressive growth in its brief history and is well-positioned to capture even more of the beverage market in the years ahead. Its unique and strong branding has positioned it well in the industry for organic, word-of-mouth growth, which is critical for any product that contains hemp as an ingredient in Canada."

Eat Beyond Investment Committee Member Alan Linder has also signed on to join Daydream's advisory board. Linder has nearly three decades of experience in the natural/organic food and grocery industry.

"Eat Beyond offers much more than just financial support to our portfolio companies," said Alan Linder, Eat Beyond investment committee member and Daydream advisor. "We work hands-on with our portfolio companies to help them navigate growth and connect them with resources. I look forward to working closely with Daydream to catalyze its growth."

Learn more about Daydream and subscribe for updates at: https://drinkdaydream.com/

Subscribe to updates about Eat Beyond Global here: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/contact/

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook

SOURCE Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.

Related Links

https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

