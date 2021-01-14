Eat Beyond Announces Portfolio Company Eat Just Inc.'s JUST Egg Product to be Served at Leading Fast-Food Chain in China, and Marketing Agreement

Dicos, which serves over 600 million consumers annually will add JUST Egg to its core breakfast menu offering

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that Dicos, one of China's leading fast-food chains, has added Eat Beyond portfolio company Eat Just Inc.'s product JUST Egg to its menu at over 500 locations.

Dicos is one of the largest foodservice companies in China, with 2,600 stores across 32 provinces and autonomous regions serving 600 million consumers annually.

Dicos' conventional egg patty will be replaced with JUST Egg's folded egg product. JUST Egg products taste just like eggs, are packed with clean, sustainable protein and are made entirely from plants. The folded egg product was named Best New Frozen Product at Expo West's NEXTY Awards in 2020.

"To have a leading quick service restaurant exchange an animal-based product for a plant-based product across several of its regular menu offerings is a first in the industry," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "It is also exciting to see one of China's leading restaurants embracing more sustainable, plant-based options. This is a leading indicator that tells me we are likely to see this trend continue."

Weibo and WeChat in addition to Douyin and Kuaishou video-sharing platforms will be used to build awareness about the new menu item and will feature a series of breakfast "unboxing" videos from key opinion leaders in technology.

Since 2019, JUST Egg has been available in China via e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba-owned Tmall and JD.com, as well as in select brick-and-mortar retail and foodservice locations. The product has seen year-over-year growth of 70% in China via these channels.

