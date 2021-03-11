Eat Beyond is One of 21 Companies Selected for the VegTech™ Index

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of just 21 companies worldwide to be included in the VegTech™ Index.

The VegTech™ Index is the first index of its kind and includes leading publicly traded plant-based companies. The goal is to provide a fiscal scoreboard using market cap-weighted performance to show the overall financial health and strength for the sector.

"Eat Beyond is thrilled to be one of just 21 companies globally to be part of this new index," Eat Beyond CEO Patrick Morris said. "There is plenty of evidence among investors and consumers that the plant-based industry is growing, but by offering consolidated financial data, this index will be a powerful new measure of the full weight, impact, and potential of the plant-based and food tech sector."

In order to be considered for the index, companies must be focused on animal-free advancements in its products and not be producing animal products or disrupting wildlife. The VegTech™ index increased over 23 percent in January of 2021.

"Investors can always look at the Dow Jones or NASDAQ for a look at general market numbers and averages for major companies," Morris said. "But this new index is a great opportunity for investors and analysts to be able to access a snapshot of the growing plant-based and alternative food market specifically."

Created by Plant Powered Consulting Founder, Elysabeth Alfano and fellow investor, Sasha Goodman, The VegTech™ lndex represents publicly traded companies actively innovating to remove animals from the supply chain to solve some of the world's most pressing problems.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

