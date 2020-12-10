Eat Beyond Joins Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that it has joined the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA).

The PBFA is a San Francisco-based trade association that represents over 170 leading plant-based food companies and is focused on building a strong foundation for the plant-based foods industry to succeed and grow. Launched in March 2016, PBFA works to expand market opportunities for this fast-growing sector of the food industry.

"We are very excited to join the Plant Based Foods Association," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "The association acts as a catalyst for the industry, providing up-to-date reports and data and working closely with investors, as well as retailers to expand opportunities for plant-based food companies."

This May, the PBFA released a report that showed that U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods were outpacing total food sales throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and that animal meat sales are declining. During the 16-week period ending April 19, 2020, plant-based food sales were up 90% when compared to the year prior. Throughout the four weeks following the "panic buying" period, total plant-based foods sales grew at 27%, which was 35% faster than total retail food.

