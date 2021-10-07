Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Foods has Commenced Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, announced that its portfolio company Nabati Foods Global Inc. ("Nabati Foods") has now received approval to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Common Shares commenced trading on the CSE on October 4, 2021, under the symbol "MEAL."

Nabati Foods is a food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. All of Nabati Foods' products are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, refined sugar-free, all-natural (non-GMO), certified kosher and certified vegan.

"This listing is the culmination of the commitment, creativity, and long-term vision of the entire Nabati Foods family," said Eat Beyond CEO, Michael Aucoin. "Nabati Foods has achieved tremendous growth thanks to its commitment to innovation and to its customers. We are very proud of how Nabati Foods has diversified its revenue streams across its grocery, foodservice, eCommerce, and industrial channels."

Nabati Foods has four signature product lines, including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based egg alternatives, and plant-based meats. It recently scaled up its manufacturing capacity by 5X with a new facility in Edmonton, Alberta.

For further information concerning Nabati Foods and its business, please see its non-offering long-form prospectus dated September 20, 2021, supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the Prospectus was filed under Nabati Foods' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

