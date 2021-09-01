Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Foods Launches Plant-Based Liquid Eggs in the U.S. and Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that its portfolio company Nabati Foods Global Inc. ("Nabati Foods") has launched its plant-based liquid egg product in the United States and Canada.

The product launched at Nabati.ca in Canada on August 23 and in the U.S. on August 30. The product will also soon be available in Canada at Sobeys in Quebec, and at Whole Foods across B.C. and Ontario.

Nabati Plant Eggz™ are a plant-based liquid egg product designed to mimic the consistency, taste, and texture of chicken eggs. They are made using lupin and pea protein and free of all of the most common allergens. Unlike other plant-based liquid eggs, they are both soy-free and gluten-free.

"This product really showcases Nabati Foods' commitment to innovation, and to its values - creating plant-based alternatives that aren't a trade-off, while eliminating allergens and making foods that are suitable for all dietary restrictions," said Michael Aucoin, CEO of Eat Beyond. "There is significant interest in this new product, and we believe that this is the precise kind of innovation that the market is hungry for. The time is now for plant-based innovation across all categories of food."

Nabati Plant Eggz™ are sold in liquid form in 355ml bottles. They can be cooked in the same way as traditional eggs and can be used in the same recipes, including omelettes, quiches, and scrambled eggs.

Each serving has only 100 calories, with six grams of protein, two grams of fiber, and no cholesterol. They are also high in vitamin a, vitamin e, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin b12, and pantothenic acid.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

