Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Now Supplying Plant-Based Nabati Cheeze to Mucho Burrito

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that its portfolio company Nabati Foods Global Inc. ("Nabati") has forged a corporate partnership with Mucho Burrito.

Nabati makes whole, plant-based food products including cheeze shreds, which have been added to the menu at 140 Mucho Burrito locations across Canada as of April 12, 2021. Mucho Burrito is an established, Mexican fast casual restaurant headquartered in Ontario. Nabati also recently began supplying its Cheeze to COBS Bread for its Beyond Sausage® Arrabbiata Mini Pizza.

"Nabati has seen tremendous growth in the past year, and foodservice is an especially hot segment for the company," Eat Beyond CEO Patrick Morris said. "Nabati's diversified revenue streams from foodservice, grocery, and industrial customers has enabled it to not only weather the economic challenges related to the pandemic extremely well, but has also allowed it to grow and scale quickly."

Founded in Edmonton in 2014, Nabati has curated a unique product line compatible with nearly any dietary restriction or preferences. All Nabati products are kosher and made without GMOs, refined sugar, dairy, eggs, or gluten.

"Nabati Cheeze is highly desirable to the foodservice industry because it is free of common allergens and melts like real cheese," said Ahmad Yeyah, CEO of Nabati. "We make our products in Canada, so there is a special pride that comes with supplying a Canadian chain like Mucho Burrito. We look forward to working with the brand and other great foodservice partners in the coming year."

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

