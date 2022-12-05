Eat Clean Bro Gives Back This Holiday Season

EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season Eat Clean Bro is giving back! While known for their healthy meals, they are also known for their charitable work within the community. Since conception, Eat Clean Bro has worked with various nonprofit organizations and charities. This holiday season, Eat Clean Bro funded an entire wedding in Eatontown, NJ for a Veteran couple on Veterans Day! Mr. and Mrs. Addison's love story is one for the books and Eat Clean Bro made it that much more special on their wedding day for the couple. In addition, Eat Clean Bro teamed up with Total Comfort Group and TEAM85 to help feed those in need this holiday season. On Wednesday, November 23rd, from 3-5 pm, Eat Clean Bro, Total Comfort Group, and Team85 distributed 2,000 Thanksgiving dinners in an effort to help bring people meaningful meals that are well-balanced and satisfying. Eat Clean Bro takes pride in giving back and will continue their efforts through the year.

About Eat Clean Bro:

Serving 17 States, with kitchens in NJ and GA, Eat Clean Bro is a convenient service that is designed to bring chef-prepared meals right to your front door. They address the concerns of potential long­ term health problems by removing processed food, chemicals, and preservatives from your diet and preparing your meals FRESH with all natural ingredients. Whether you are looking to lose weight, live a clean and healthy life, or build lean muscle mass through a natural diet, their service has a line of meals to fit any lifestyle.

