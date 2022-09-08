Eat Clean Bro Hosts 9/11 Memorial Barbecue with Proceeds Donated to Tunnels to Towers Foundation
Sep 08, 2022, 08:51 ET
EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a tradition upheld for the past three years, Eat Clean Bro will be hosting a memorial barbecue to honor the men and women who have lost their lives to 9/11.
The barbecue will take place at Eat Clean Bro's new location at 607 Industrial Way W, Eatontown, NJ on September 11th from 6-10pm. Attendees will have the chance to light the sky in a way to respectfully honor the lives lost and those who continue to be affected.
At a cost of $20, each RSVP will include food, beverages and children's activities. 100% of the funds collected will be donated directly to the Tunnels To Towers foundation.
For more information on Eat Clean Bro please visit: https://eatcleanbro.com/
Eat Clean Bro is a convenient service that was designed to bring chef-prepared meals right to your front door. They address the concerns of potential long term health problems by removing processed food, chemicals, and preservatives from your diet and preparing your meals FRESH with all natural ingredients. Whether you are looking to lose weight, live a clean and healthy lifestyle, or build lean muscle mass through a natural diet, Eat Clean Bro's service provides a line of meals to fit your lifestyle.
