Eat Clean Bro Hosts 9/11 Memorial Barbecue with Proceeds Donated to Tunnels to Towers Foundation

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a tradition upheld for the past three years, Eat Clean Bro will be hosting a memorial barbecue to honor the men and women who have lost their lives to 9/11.

The barbecue will take place at Eat Clean Bro's new location at 607 Industrial Way W, Eatontown, NJ on September 11th from 6-10pm. Attendees will have the chance to light the sky in a way to respectfully honor the lives lost and those who continue to be affected.

At a cost of $20, each RSVP will include food, beverages and children's activities. 100% of the funds collected will be donated directly to the Tunnels To Towers foundation.

For more information on Eat Clean Bro please visit: https://eatcleanbro.com/

