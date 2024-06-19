Eat Clean Bro Launches BDS Tendies and Fries in Partnership with Mike and Lauren Sorrentino to Support the Tigger Stavola Foundation

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Clean Bro partnered with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino of Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore Family Vacation and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, owner of Bijoux Boutique, to give back to the Tigger Stavola Foundation. The Tigger Stavola Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to fighting addiction, spreading awareness, and saving lives through drug prevention and education. Eat Clean Bro will be launching their BDS Tendies and Fries, and one dollar from every meal purchased will be donated to the Tigger Stavola Foundation until July 4th, which is Mike Sorrentino's birthday.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino with BDS Tendies and Fries.

"It's an honor to be able to team up with both Eat Clean Bro and the Tigger Stavola Foundation to give back to such an important cause. Being in recovery has taught me so much, including the importance of paying it forward. Like I always say, "The comeback is always greater than the setback." - Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

The drug prevention mission of the organization hits close to home for Mike and Lauren, as Mike has been open about his past addiction and recovery for nearly a decade. Partnering with their close friends, Kayla and Jaime Giovinazzo, President and Founder of Eat Clean Bro, was the ideal way to support such a meaningful and local organization.

About Eat Clean Bro:

Serving nationwide, Eat Clean Bro is a convenient service that is designed to bring chef-prepared meals right to your front door. They address the concerns of potential long term health problems by removing processed food, chemicals, and preservatives from your diet and preparing your meals FRESH with all natural ingredients. Whether you are looking to lose weight, live a clean and healthy life, or build lean muscle mass through a natural diet, their service has a line of meals to fit any lifestyle.

About Tigger Stavola Foundation:

Tigger Stavola, known for his kind heart, loving soul and for always helping the underdog, grew up and went to school on the Jersey Shore. He was adored by many friends and family. The Stavola family tragically lost Tigger at the young age of 25 years to accidental overdose. Established in Monmouth County, NJ in 2013 to honor Tigger's legacy, The Tigger Stavola Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission it is to fight addiction, spread awareness and save lives through drug prevention and education. Prominent in community conversations about addiction, the foundation has reached over 70,000 local students with its education campaign on the dangers of substance use and is rolling out a first-of-its-kind mobile engagement tool, LED by Tigger. Text TIGGER to 43386 to sign up for LED by Tigger. The Foundation also partners with Hackensack Meridien Carrier Clinic to provide 24/7 addiction navigation services. Visit www.tiggerstavolafoundation.org for more information.

