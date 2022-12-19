Eat Clean Bro Provides Food for Lala Anthony's Winter Wonderland!...

EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are all about giving back! With the help of Lala Anthony, Eat Clean Bro fed 350 students on December 14th at Gauchos Gym! Eat Clean Bro was thrilled to be a part of Lala Anthony's Winter Wonderland for the fifth year benefiting Girls Inc. and NYC Pal.

Eat Clean Bro admires people and organizations that make a difference which is why it was so important for them to team up with Lala to give students, ages 6-18 a night of holiday fun.

Eat Clean Bro

"We are thankful to be able to continually participate in such a noteworthy cause." - Jamie Giovinazzo, President, and Founder of Eat Clean Bro

About Eat Clean Bro:

Serving 17 States, with kitchens in NJ and GA, Eat Clean Bro is a convenient service that is designed to bring chef-prepared meals right to your front door. They address the concerns of potential long­ term health problems by removing processed food, chemicals, and preservatives from your diet and preparing your meals FRESH with all natural ingredients. Whether you are looking to lose weight, live a clean and healthy life, or build lean muscle mass through a natural diet, their service has a line of meals to fit any lifestyle.

About La La Land, Inc. Foundation:

Lala Anthony builds her philanthropy efforts to help inner-city kids through her La La Land, Inc. Foundation. This foundation works to build the confidence of young inner-city kids by providing better schooling and opportunities that may not already be afforded to them.

About Girls Inc of NYC:

Girls Inc. of NYC is a non-profit founded to educate and serve young women ages 6-18 years old from diverse, ethnic, racial, and social-economic backgrounds. This special organization gives girls the confidence and skills necessary to succeed in college, in their careers, and in their communities.

About NYC PAL :

The Police Athletic League (or PAL) of NYC, together with the NYPD and the law enforcement community, supports and inspires New York City youths to realize their full individual potential as productive members of society.

