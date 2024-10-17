Eat Cook Joy Adds Breakout Engineering Leader Moritz Brandt to spearhead unprecedented technology for food service providers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Cook Joy, the AI-driven suite of tools for private chefs and catering companies, announces that Moritz Brandt has joined as Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Brandt will lead the development of advanced AI technology tailored specifically for the operational and financial management needs of the personalized food industry.

Mr. Brandt, an AI engineer from Höxter, Germany, has previously led his own development agency, specializing in chat interfaces. He has already built a significant portion of Eat Cook Joy's AI infrastructure. His work directly enables food service providers to reduce operational costs and grow their client bases, ultimately increasing revenue.

"As Eat Cook Joy's lead investor, we couldn't be more pleased to see Moritz Brandt join Eat Cook Joy's leadership team," says Ross Fubini, Managing Partner of XYZ Venture Capital, lead investor in Eat Cook Joy. "We see a tremendous amount of applied AI in our capacity as seed investors, and it's seldom you come across a technical leader that brings the intuition and sheer execution muscle that Moritz does. We're so excited to partner with him in this next chapter for the company."

Eat Cook Joy is developing a technology solution designed to empower personal chefs. Their AI-powered platform is tailored to alleviate much of the administrative and operational burden chefs face. The platform offers tools that streamline business operations, optimize client management, and create a sustainable path for growth in the gig economy.

The personal chef industry is becoming an increasingly attractive option for chefs leaving traditional restaurant settings, as many seek the flexibility and independence the gig economy provides. However, the high turnover rate remains a significant issue given steep operational challenges. A recent report revealed that nearly 75% of restaurant employees leave their jobs within the first year. Personal chefs encounter similar obstacles, including long hours, unpredictable income, and the responsibility of managing every aspect of their business, from client relationships to inventory and bookings.

The AI platform Mr. Brandt is building will help more of these individuals make the leap to a new career. It vastly simplifies business operations, allowing them to run inventory management, client bookings, and more all with one tool and in a fraction of the time it usually takes.

"One of the most impressive features is personalized menu planning," says Eat Cook Joy Co-founder an CEO Zainab Ghadiyali, who Mr. Brandt will join as a founder. "We can now generate tailored menus based on client preferences, dietary concerns, allergies, and more."

Perhaps most importantly, Mr. Brandt is building out an array of financial and client management tools for food service providers that will handle everything from invoicing to payments to customer communications. All of this should alleviate one of the major burdens of running one's own chef business – poor cash flow management – with visibility and simple actions.

With cutting-edge technology, caterers and personal chefs will no longer be constrained by the difficulties that have caused so many businesses in the food service industry to fail. Mr. Brandt and Eat Cook Joy will position them to succeed in this competitive space—delivering personalized, high-quality culinary experiences to clients while maintaining the business structure needed to thrive.

