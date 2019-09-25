Eat, Drink & Live Wild. Woodlife Ranch Announces Product Launch of High-Quality Apple, Maple, and Honey Products, Woodlife Ranch Provisions

From an early age, Mike Patten, owner of Woodlife Ranch, learned to love and respect the woods from his grandfather, a woodsman. "My early memories of the woods were when I caught my first brook trout with him in the Swift River, and we sat up there by the river with an old Coleman cooler and cooked those brook trout in a frying pan. I remember that to this day. Little things like that got me hooked."

Mike grew up in the land and forestry business and throughout his travels he dreamed that someday he would own a big piece of land, big enough to get lost in. Then in the mid 1990's, he found a run-down home built around an antique barn frame with 60 acres of land. He gutted it and slowly rebuilt and expanded it, incorporating all the things he had dreamed about over the years. He continued to add to the land holdings with some strategic purchases of abutting land. Woodlife Ranch is now 1,100 acres and growing. For more about the Woodlife Ranch team, visit https://woodliferanch.com/team/

"Owning this much land is a passion, it's not work" says Patten. "A lot of the things I grew up with are a dying way of life. Things are different. The world is moving faster, society has changed. The stuff we are doing at Woodlife Ranch with our products are geared around that forgotten way of life."

Over the next couple of years, Woodlife Ranch will expand their product offerings for WLR Provisions and they plan to introduce a second product line of outdoor gear this fall, WLR Supply Co. They are also collaborating with experts from different fields to create how to videos and experiences, all of which will be part of WLR Academy that will officially launch in Spring 2020. Woodlife Ranch's mission is to teach, preserve, celebrate and harness all that the ranch and the great outdoors has to offer.

Eat, Drink and Live Wild. To shop Provisions, go to https://woodliferanch.com/provisions/.

Contact:

Woodlife Ranch

WoodlifeRanch.com

(888) 900-5994

wlr@woodliferanch.com

SOURCE Woodlife Ranch