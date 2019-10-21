Eat, Drink, and Be Scary: JLOFTS Greenwich Shares Tips for Hosting the Perfect Halloween Gathering

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The stunning apartments at JLOFTS Greenwich offer spacious contemporary style residences as well as chic office space, boast an open-flow design with modern fixtures and high ceilings. With access to a number of incredible amenities, including a clubroom, self-service dog spa, and a private dining room, JLOFTS stands out among the rest. JLOFTS shares tips for getting in the Halloween spirit and hosting the ultimate spooky bash!

If you got it, haunt it. With 10-foot ceilings throughout your spacious JLOFTS Greenwich apartment, as well as a chic open-flow design, there is plenty of space for hosting the perfect Halloween celebration for friends and loved ones. Your European style chef kitchen from Nobilia is the ideal space for unleashing your inner home cook and preparing delectable treats for your guests, and don't forget to display your creepy concoctions on your expansive kitchen island! No party is complete without spooky decor, so hang a few spider webs, include eerily enchanted flowers in dark witchy hues, and some hauntingly beautiful candelabras.

Lift your spirits. A fully stocked bar is a key part of hosting the best Halloween get-together ever, so get the party started with fun and festive cocktails. Try a Candy Corn Martini, a Bloody Mummy as an alternative to the traditional Bloody Mary, or a Pumpkin Spice White Russian, and be sure to display your creepy and creative names, and include some Champagne, on your Toil and Trouble Bubbly Bar!

"Bone" Appetit. The Private Dining Room is available, with a catering kitchen and enough seating for 12, for all your spooktacular dinner party needs. Set your tablescape with eerie old books, pumpkins, and candles. Create tombstone place cards for all of your guests, and for an added touch of witchy whimsy, give each guest a portion of a ghost story to read out loud in between courses. Not feeling like cooking yourself? You don't have to! With available catering from Tony's at The J House , all of your culinary dreams can come true, without the hassle.

Rest those lazy bones. Head up to the J-Roof to get some fresh air with your guests! Rest those lazy bones on the comfortable lounge seating throughout, or have a friendly putting competition on the rooftop putting green- loser has to make the next round of drinks! With an outdoor kitchen available, the J-Roof is the perfect spot to grill up some roasted pumpkin seeds for a fresh autumnal treat to enjoy in the crisp air. Don't forget some hot cocoa!

