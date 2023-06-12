EAT. DRINK. BE FRENCH.

Take Off to French Restaurant Week® from July 10 - 16, 2023

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPB Agency is thrilled to announce the 12th edition of French Restaurant Week® this summer in New York as part of the Bastille Week festivities honoring French culture and history.

From July 10th to 16th diners will experience the vibrant French dining scene in Manhattan with a variety of participating restaurants including Le Gratin, Chef's Daniel Boulud's Bouchon Lyonnais at The Beekman Hôtel, in Soho Felix, La Sirène, Bistro Léo at the Sixty Hôtel, Fig & Olive in the Meatpacking district and Midtown, Gaby Brasserie Française at Sofitel, La Bonne Soupe, Le Rivage on Restaurant Row, Chez Francis, located in the iconic Brasserie Les Halles, OCabanon the cave à manger, Upper East Side, Perrine at The Pierre, A Taj Hôtel, Orsay, The Parisian-style Brasserie, and, in Upper West Side Amélie Wine Bar, La Sirène and, Bar Boulud.

We are proud to have Pascal Condomine, Culinary Chef at Paris Gourmet, as Ambassador this year and delighted to come back showcasing the talents of renowned chefs and authentic French cuisine to New York City said Severine Picquet, co-founder.

For one week restaurants will once again offer prix-fixe menus that showcase flavors of France such as French onion soup, Escargots, Foie Gras au Torchon, Duck Leg Confit, Braised Rabbit, Fish, Moules Frites, Tartare, and homemade ice cream, choux, or fondant au chocolat.

French Restaurant Week continues to partner with OpenTable in New York where diners can easily book their reservations online throughout the event.

Established in 1983, Paris Gourmet is a leading specialty food importer of gourmet and pastry ingredients with a portfolio of over 20 proprietary brands and over 100 distributors Paris Gourmet is uniquely positioned to reach customers.

FRW is co-sponsored by GOURMAND bringing you the finest in quality cuisine ingredients such as: meat and poultry, charcuterie, mushrooms, truffles and more!

Also on board as sponsor is Malongo, the #1 coffee of the French Riviera and since Elegance is a Journey, Air France partners with the event.

MPB Agency, LLC is an international public relations agency based in New York specializing in communications. MPB Agency leads creative projects that develop branding for a variety of industries such as art de vivre, innovation & technology, culture and real estate.

SOURCE French Restaurant Week