Eat Like NFL Pro Marshawn Lynch by Doubling Up on Protein at Subway®

MILFORD, Conn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL Veteran Marshawn Lynch is partnering with Subway® restaurants to help guests 'Go Pro' and make better choices in the New Year. Lynch is featured in television commercials, social and digital advertising promoting new protein-packed choices and helping aspiring pros through the Subway® Pro Teen Awards.

Subway guests can now 'Go Pro' at participating restaurants with NEW! Protein Bowls or $2* double protein upgrades to Footlongs and Protein Bowls. The new offerings are the latest examples of how Subway continues to evolve its menu with more freshly-made options.

From the Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki to the Chicken and Bacon Protein Bowls, guests can build any Footlong into a Protein Bowl, with the same portion of protein, vegetables, cheese and sauce, just without the bread.**

Guests can 'Go Pro' when ordering in-restaurant, through the Subway® App, online or for Contactless Curbside pick-up at participating restaurants.

Think you have what it takes to 'Go Pro' like Marshawn Lynch? Enter The Subway® Pro Teen Awards!

Subway and Lynch are also teaming up on a new national contest, geared towards high school athletes who had to forgo their football season due to the ongoing pandemic. Subway, with the help of NFL stars Marshawn Lynch and Keenan Allen, is launching the Subway Pro Teen Awards to celebrate future pros working to achieve their athletic dreams.

Beginning January 15, high school football players can submit a video of their best pro moves, craziest catches, hardest tackles and longest throws or kicks here for a chance to be one of 20 winning players.*** High school athletes are encouraged to submit entries, but coaches, teachers, parents, teammates and friends can submit entries on the high school athletes' behalf.

Winners will receive a personalized video from Lynch, an invitation to attend a virtual awards event with Allen, and a $1,500 scholarship from Subway.

Pro Teen winners will be judged by Lynch and Allen, along with public voting, and selected based on a three-part scoring system:

30% of score based on the number of votes on their video.

10% on how well the entry meets the contest theme.

60% based on judges' scoring (Lynch & Allen) of video entries based on skill/creativity captured in the video.

"Subway helps you power up and 'Go Pro' on and off the field with their new Protein Bowls and their Pro Teen Awards," said Lynch. "2020 was a year like we've never seen before, with many players having to sacrifice their season and slow down their hustle. I'm excited to be part of Subway's Pro Teen Awards and give high school athletes another chance to achieve their goals and celebrate the game. So check it out, and let's fuel up and get back out there together with Subway!"

For more information and official rules, visit http://www.Subway.com/ProTeen.

Subway is an Official Sponsor of the NFL. Subway kicked off Footlong Season in 2020 as part of a three-year sponsorship. The brand continues to roll out campaigns and promotions to keep fans fueled all season long.

*Double protein based on meat only. Limited time only at participating restaurants. Extras/Add-ons addt'l. Plus tax. No addt'l discounts/coupons.

**Excludes Veggie Delite. At participating restaurants. Extras/Add-ons addt'l. Plus tax.

*** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Nominations open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., who are full time High School students with demonstrated Football skill. Nominations begin at 12:00:01 a.m. ET on 1/15/21 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET 2/6/21. See full terms & conditions here.

About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by more than 20,000 Franchise Owners, who employ many people in their communities. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2020 Subway IP LLC

