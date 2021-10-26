Eat Me Guilt Free Launches New Protein-Packed Formula and National "Free Delicious" Campaign to Educate Consumers About Better-For-You Choices

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Better-for-you just got better! Eat Me Guilt Free's line of brownies leveled up and is tasting better than ever with a brand-new formula. Eat Me Guilt Free has also launched its "Free Delicious" campaign to educate consumers about a new generation of healthy yet delicious snack alternatives.

In development for two years, Eat Me Guilt Free's new and improved formula has less sugar, is non-GMO and uses modified atmosphere packaging to exclude unnecessary preservatives. It features ingredients sourced in Europe, where regulations against food additives are more stringent than in the U.S. The new formula is packed with 14 grams of protein, and is low-carb, with under 200 calories per serving. While improving the quality of ingredients in its products, Eat Me Guilt Free remains focused on maintaining an unprecedented protein-packed and low-carb ratio.

All of Eat Me Guilt Free's brownies are derived from its Original Chocolate Brownie and Vanilla Blondie. Satisfying those chocolate cravings, the new Original Chocolate Brownie takes the definition of delicious to a whole new level. Eat Me Guilt Free crafted the new recipe perfectly to bring its customers a brownie with the best taste, texture, smell and better-for-you ingredients they've ever experienced. Original Chocolate Brownies are sold in a box of 12 for $36.

The new Vanilla Blondie is a must-have with improved texture, moisture and taste. This soft vanilla blondie tastes like a buttery poundcake and literally melts in the mouth. Vanilla Blondies are available in a box of 12, priced at $36.

Eat Me Guilt Free is dedicated to the enhancement of its existing products and is committed to creating new and improved formulas. The brand is not raising its prices with its new formulas so that it can continue to deliver heavenly treats that are healthier alternatives to traditional snacks.

The "Free Delicious" campaign embodies Eat Me Guilt Free's core belief that freedom should not have limitations. The main message of the campaign is that eating better-for-you foods that taste good is a choice consumers should make for themselves. For decades, food companies dictated what delicious was by adding addictive ingredients to products to make them taste good. With its "Free Delicious" campaign, the brand is redefining delicious and surrounding it with better nutrition fact ratios, less sugar, no preservatives and no GMOs.

"Consumers are growing increasingly savvy about what goes into the foods they eat. For so long, there were limited options on grocery store shelves, and most didn't taste good. Now there's a revolution taking shape in society where consumers have a wider range of better-for-you food options that taste good." said Cristie Besu, Eat Me Guilt Free's CEO and founder. "We have worked hard to solve this issue and help consumers feel less restricted and more open to enjoying the everyday foods they love, without sacrificing taste. We want to make an impact in the food industry through a more creative and relatable lens. Our new formula and the "Free Delicious" campaign align with the DNA and progressive culture of the Eat Me Guilt Free brand."

The company's product line currently includes brownies, tortilla wraps, protein bread, cakes, and cookies. The products are available for purchase at more than 3,000 independent retailers nationwide, GNC, all locations of The Vitamin Shoppe, as well as through EatMeGuiltFree.com and Amazon.com.

About Eat Me Guilt Free

Eat Me Guilt Free was founded by Registered Nurse and Certified Sports Nutritionist Cristie Besu in Miami, FL in 2013. What began as a passion project soon turned into a small business for the Cuban-American mom of three, as she discovered the importance and satisfaction protein-packed and better-for-you foods provided to others. Eat Me Guilt Free, which sources ingredients primarily from Europe for higher quality food standards, offers healthy solutions for those who strive to live a healthy and active lifestyle. Besu never sacrifices taste and texture when creating original recipes, hand-crafted by artisan bakers in small batches in order to ensure optimal freshness. The brand also uses Modified Atmosphere Packaging in select products to exclude unnecessary preservatives. Eat Me Guilt Free's product line of bread, brownies, snacks and tortilla wraps offers an unprecedented protein-to-carbohydrate ratio, making them a high-protein, low-carb alternative to traditional snacks and foods. Eat Me Guilt Free fills a gap in the market for an alternative to sweets that people can feel good about putting into their bodies. Available on https://www.eatmeguiltfree.com/ , Amazon , The Vitamin Shoppe and GNC, Eat Me Guilt Free also offers an exclusive subscription. Eat Me Guilt Free is recognized by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

