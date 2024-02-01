Eat More Idaho® Potatoes To Make 2024 Your Healthiest Year Yet!

EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's estimated that 74% of adult Americans set at least one New Year's Resolution for 2024 but only 9% complete them. However, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) has a resolution that's impossible to fail…eat more Idaho potatoes! Yes, the superfood veggie has nutritional benefits that fuel your body and can help crush your 2024 goals!

Delightfully crispy Baked Potato Chips—savory, satisfying, and healthier with Idaho potatoes, seasoned to perfection for guilt-free snacking!

"Idaho potatoes are one of the most nutrient-dense foods in the produce aisle. Not to mention they're versatile and affordable, making them the ideal staple for busy families focused on eating healthy," explained Jamey Higham, President & CEO, IPC.

Idaho potatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C and include other essential nutrients like potassium, vitamin B6, and dietary fiber. They are naturally gluten-free, and one medium, 5.2-ounce tater contains 110 calories and no fat, cholesterol, or sodium.

Here are 10 reasons to eat more Idaho potatoes…

Yes, it's true! Potatoes are a diabetes-friendly food: Idaho potatoes are the first vegetable to participate in the American Diabetes Association's Better Choices For Life program. Explore diabetes-friendly IPC recipes utilizing the Diabetes Plate Method that include Idaho potatoes as a healthy carbohydrate choice. Very versatile vegetable: You'd be hard-pressed to find a veggie that's more versatile than potatoes. They pair perfectly with any protein, carb or vegetable, can be enjoyed any time of day and be prepared in hundreds of different ways. Foundation for a healthy gut microbiome: When cooked and cooled, potatoes develop resistant starch, a type of fiber that acts similarly to soluble fiber, promoting gut health and metabolic benefits. Reheat those leftovers and enjoy an added nutritional benefit. Satiety and Weight Management: Idaho potatoes are a satisfying and filling food choice, thanks to their fiber content. The satiety index regularly ranks potatoes as one of, if not the most, satiating food available in a diet. Including spuds in your meals can help you feel fuller for longer periods, reducing the temptation to snack on less nutritious options. Energy-Boosting Carbohydrates: Idaho potatoes are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, providing a sustained energy source for your body. The carbohydrates in potatoes are gradually released into the bloodstream, providing a steady supply of energy without causing rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels. Idaho potatoes are certified by the American Heart Association: Due to their impressive nutritional profile, Idaho potatoes are certified by the AHA as a heart-healthy food. Taters are rich in antioxidants: Incorporating Idaho potatoes into your daily diet could contribute to reducing the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Potatoes are abundant in beneficial compounds such as flavonoids, carotenoids, and phenolic acids, which actively prevent the accumulation of harmful molecules. Mix and match your meals with alternative cooking methods: Experiment with baking, steaming, roasting, or grilling Idaho potatoes instead of frying, reducing the intake of added fats and calories while retaining nutrients. Baked Potato Chips are a healthy version of traditional potato chips. Thinly sliced Idaho potatoes seasoned with herbs and spices are baked until golden brown and crispy. Leave the skin on for added nutrition: Including potato skins in your recipes can enhance your overall nutrient intake and promote digestive health due to the significant amount of vitamins and minerals, including potassium, vitamin C, and B vitamins they contain. Potassium is crucial for maintaining proper blood pressure and heart health, while vitamin C acts as an antioxidant, supporting the immune system and skin health. Consuming the skins also helps the environment by reducing food waste. One potato has more potassium than a banana: Potassium is crucial for regulating blood pressure, nerve function, and muscle contractions.

Idaho potatoes can be an ally on your journey to a healthier lifestyle in 2024. For recipes, cooking tips, and intriguing facts about spuds, visit the Idaho Potato website .

