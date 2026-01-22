Eat Real Certified Celebrates "Mission to a Million," Serving One Million Students Nutritious School Meals Across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Real today announced it has surpassed its goal of reaching one million students with improved school nutrition, partnering with districts across 20 states to improve the quality of food served in schools nationwide.

Eat Real works with school districts to make their menus more delicious, nutritious, and responsibly sourced—recognizing that healthy school meals support better health, learning outcomes, and overall community well-being. This milestone reflects Eat Real's lifetime impact to date, partnerships with 57 school districts representing more than 1,700 schools and over one million students across the country.

"We are ecstatic to partner with school districts across the country who are prioritizing real, nourishing meals for their students," said Nora LaTorre, CEO of Eat Real Certified. "Science-backed nutrition standards, responsible sourcing, and supporting local economies are at the heart of Eat Real's certification program. "When kids have access to healthy food at school, it supports their health, their learning, and their ability to thrive."

Eat Real's program provides districts with a clear, commonsense, science-backed framework for shifting their meal programs, working collaboratively to limit ultra-processed ingredients while prioritizing fresh, flavorful, and locally sourced meals that students love.

"For me, child education and food are really important themes in my life. Being able to combine all of this and really being able to take my [culinary] skill and expertise to help kids make better choices for themselves and their families is the most rewarding job I'll ever have."

—Chef Andreas Wurzrainer, Coupeville School District, WA

Now partnering with more than 1,700 schools nationwide, Eat Real continues to focus on expanding its impact—ensuring that every student, in every community, has access to nutritious school meals today and for generations to come.

For more information about Eat Real and its standards, visit eatreal.org.

