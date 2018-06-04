EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES: The Ultimate Food Fight Against AIDS

This year's roster of participating chefs includes Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn, Nancy Silverton, Angie Mar, Nina Compton, Stephanie Izard and more, as well as business owners like Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Ellen Bennett of Hedley & Bennett, among others. Speaking to her involvement in the campaign, chef Elizabeth Falkner said; "To '86' something in the restaurant world means, 'We're done. We don't have any more of that.' And that's what we want to do with AIDS. We need to 86 AIDS."

Supported by leading chefs and culinary figures, here's the scoop on where to eat, drink, and shop (RED) during June, including one-of-a-kind pop up events from PlaceInvaders, an exclusive collection from Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, and limited-edition aprons made by Hedley & Bennett.

Top highlights include:

Delicious (RED) menu items or cocktails will be on offer at more restaurants nationwide, including: The Beatrice Inn (chef Angie Mar ), Yves (chef Alex Baker ), Cala, Contramar & Entremar (chef Gabriela Camara ), Atelier Crenn & Bar Crenn (chef Dominique Crenn), n/naka ( Niki Nakayama ), Thaimee Table (chef Hong Thaimee), Benoit (chef Laetitia Rouabah ), Smoked & Stacked (chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley ), Pizzeria Mozza & Osteria Mozza (chef Nancy Silverton ), Compere Lapin (chef Nina Compton ), Jon & Vinny's (Wine Director Helen Johannesen ), plus Girl & The Goat and Little Goat (chef Stephanie Izard ), among others.





will offer a special (RED) Collection for the month of June. Featuring five lovingly made flavors - Coffee with Cream & Sugar, Goat Cheese with Red Cherries, Ricotta Toast with Red Berry Geranium Jam, Ndali Estate Vanilla and dairy-free Dark Chocolate Truffle - delivered straight to your doorstep, each purchase will generate to fight AIDS. In support of (RED)'s fight to end mother-to-child transmission of HIV, Hedley & Bennett – the LA-based apron & female-founded workwear company that outfits top chefs from Nancy Silverton to Stephanie Izard – has partnered with (RED) to create a matching adult and child apron set. The limited-edition aprons are made with a red denim styled off of H&B's popular Cone Collection line with beautiful cream ties. The adult (RED) apron is available at HedleyandBennett.com for $98 and the matching kid's apron is available for $48 . 25% of the purchase of a (RED) apron goes directly to fight AIDS.





For those who enjoy immersive, communal food experiences, there have never been more ways to eat, drink, and fight AIDS with (RED):

June 15 - 16 & June 22 - 24 : For the very first time, (RED) is teaming-up with the traveling dining series PlaceInvaders for a series of intimate pop-up events in New York and Los Angeles . Hosted in secret residential properties, each brunch and dinner seating will feature menus by NYC- and LA-based chefs including Angie Mar (The Beatrice Inn), Patti Jackson ( Delaware & Hudson), Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson (Kismet and Mad Capra), Jessica Koslow (Sqirl) and Mei Lin (Nightshade). Tickets include five courses, (BELVEDERE) RED cocktails, and Josh Cellars wine, and are priced between $120 - $150 , with $18 from every ticket sold going to fight AIDS – enough to provide 90 days of life-saving medication.





& : For the very first time, (RED) is teaming-up with the traveling dining series for a series of intimate pop-up events in and . Hosted in secret residential properties, each brunch and dinner seating will feature menus by NYC- and LA-based chefs including (The Beatrice Inn), ( & Hudson), and (Kismet and Mad Capra), (Sqirl) and (Nightshade). Tickets include five courses, (BELVEDERE) cocktails, and Josh Cellars wine, and are priced between - , with from every ticket sold going to fight AIDS – enough to provide 90 days of life-saving medication. June 7 : For the second year running, music festival Bonnaroo will play host to The (RED) Supper, this year created by legendary Nashville chef Margot McCormack . The special three course dinner costs $75 , with 100% of the ticket price going to the Global Fund. Tickets can be purchased as an add-on to any Bonnaroo festival ticket.





: For the second year running, music festival will play host to The (RED) Supper, this year created by legendary chef . The special three course dinner costs , with 100% of the ticket price going to the Global Fund. Tickets can be purchased as an add-on to any Bonnaroo festival ticket. Yoga lifestyle brand and (RED) partner Wanderlust is hosting festive (RED) farm-to-table dinners, BBQ cookouts, and Happiest Hours at their yoga festivals in West Virginia ( June 8-10 ) and Vermont ( June 21-24 ), with net proceeds from ticket sales going to the AIDS fight. Guests at the Happiest Hours can also enjoy a special cocktail and appetizer recipe from (RED) chef ambassador Chloe Coscarelli's new cookbook, Chloe Flavor .





is hosting festive (RED) farm-to-table dinners, BBQ cookouts, and Happiest Hours at their yoga festivals in ( ) and ( ), with net proceeds from ticket sales going to the AIDS fight. Guests at the Happiest Hours can also enjoy a special cocktail and appetizer recipe from (RED) chef ambassador new cookbook, . Food & sport fans have chances to win a number of experiences generously donated by The Boston Red Sox at the Fenway Park game on June 22nd . With prizes including throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, front row seats, special ballpark tour, chance to attend batting practice and one very special Fenway Park premium suite experience complete with a (RED) menu, fans can enter at IfOnly.com/RedSox with net proceeds going to fight AIDS.





. With prizes including throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, front row seats, special ballpark tour, chance to attend batting practice and one very special Fenway Park premium suite experience complete with a (RED) menu, fans can enter at IfOnly.com/RedSox with net proceeds going to fight AIDS. Radical Road Brewing Co. is teaming-up with (RED) for the inaugural Radical Road SHOW! Festival on June 16th in Toronto, Canada , where 20% of the event ticket price will be donated. The event also celebrates the official launch of Radical Road's (PRODUCT)RED Irish Red Ale , and for every can sold, 50% of the profits will go to fight AIDS with (RED).

And through apps, retail and more, EAT (RED) has something to offer for everyone:

From June 18-24 , Alessi will contribute 10% of all sales online to (RED)'s fight against AIDS, while at Amazon.com/RED, a number of culinary-inspired products will also be available, with proceeds going towards the fight against AIDS.





, will contribute 10% of all sales online to (RED)'s fight against AIDS, while at Amazon.com/RED, a number of culinary-inspired products will also be available, with proceeds going towards the fight against AIDS. Bombas is launching two new sock styles for (RED) this June, and for every pair purchased, 30% of the retail price goes to (RED)'s fight against AIDS. As part of the "Buy one, give one" program, Bombas will also donate a pair of socks to people living with HIV and facing homelessness in the U.S.





is launching two new sock styles for (RED) this June, and for every pair purchased, 30% of the retail price goes to (RED)'s fight against AIDS. As part of the "Buy one, give one" program, Bombas will also donate a pair of socks to people living with HIV and facing homelessness in the U.S. Calm is bringing mindful eating to the table through three new in-app integrations: A mindful eating collection including a free, unlocked Daily Calm meditation; two additional meditations and a Mindful Eating Calm (unlocked and made free for one week); and a life-changing audio class delivered by award-winning author Dr. Michelle May . For each of the first 50,000 listens of the masterclass, Calm will contribute enough to provide a day's worth of life-saving HIV medication.

For additional information on EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES and the many ways to fight AIDS in June, visit red.org or follow @red.

ABOUT (RED)®:

(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS. (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands that contribute proceeds from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. (RED) Proud Partners include: Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Belvedere, Claro, The Coca-Cola Company, MCM, Salesforce, SAP, Starbucks and Telcel. (RED) Special Edition partners include: aden + anais, Alessi, ALEX AND ANI, Andaz, Baxter of California, Bombas, Fatboy USA, Fully, Girl Skateboards, Mophie, S'well, Vespa, and Wanderlust.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $500 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted more than 110 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.

