Eat Right, A Veteran-Owned Lifestyle Meal Company, Evolves as The Largest Celebrity Chef Virtual Meal Kit Company in America

Investing in the growing interest and demand for one-of-a-kind flavors from chef-inspired meals, Eat Right is dedicated to becoming the answer for everyone's cooking and eating needs. Their meal kits are centered on an engaging Chef curated experience and they partner with some of the largest corporations in the World. Eat Right aims to offer and deliver a celebrity chef meal kit that engages people as they get to cook while attending a live virtual class with the top celebrity chefs around the Glove. They also get to ask questions and get live feedback on how to make each meal properly.

According to the Eat Right founder Cameron Fulks, "It's been amazing to lead the virtual meal kit industry. It's been great partnering with multiple Fortune 500 companies that want to engage with their executives on live classes with celebrity chefs while working from home just proves this model is here to stay."

When asked about what made him partner with the company, celebrity chef and owner of Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group, Fabio Viviani said, "Partnering with Eat Right to curate and develop our high-end meal kits was the best decision we've ever made. Their attention to detail and care while delivering over 100,000 meal kits all over the World is unmatched. We're beyond excited to see just how far we can take this business."

Eat Right also supports their community and in a big way. The company wants to impact as many lives as possible. That's why they expanded their meal for a meal program. These are community programs taking care of those in need.

About Eat Right

Eat Right™ is a nationwide, veteran-owned lifestyle meal company that offers an array of customizable products, including conventional meals, ketogenic collations, plant-based alternatives, healthy protein doughnuts, and breakfast to satisfy all lifestyles.

For more details about Eat Right and the services they offer, call Sergio Valentin at (813) 500-9339 or send him an email at [email protected]. Visit the company's official website at https://www.eatright.life to learn more about their meal plans.

Contact: Sergio Valentin

Company: Eat Right

Address: 1006 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Contact Number: (813) 500-9339

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.eatright.life

SOURCE Eat Right Meal Plans

