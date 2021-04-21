Eat Right Announces Their "Eat Right Earth Week" Initiative Program

"We don't just take our members' health seriously, we also take the health of the planet we live on just as seriously" Tweet this

According to Eat Right's President Sergio Valentin, "We don't just take our members' health seriously, but we also take the health of the planet we live on just as seriously. Eat Right has always used biodegradable products to help Mother Earth, but this year we wanted to do more."

For every meal a customer has, they get the chance to help the planet by donating money to Eden Reforestation Projects. As part of their tree-planting projects, trees will be planted with the guidance of local villagers. They hire people in the local villages to offer them a consistent income to provide for their families. As the reforestation effort goes on, healthy forests start to develop, and the dangerous impacts of deforestation start to vanish.

Eden Reforestation Projects is a leader in global forest restoration. Since 2005, the organization has planted hundreds of millions of trees in multiple nations across three continents. They employ hundreds of community locals and send their children to school and pay for food, clothing, and medical care.

Since its inception, Eden has planted over 485 million trees globally in Central America, Kenya, Mozambique, Indonesia, Haiti, Nepal, Madagascar, and Ethiopia.

Eat Right strongly believes that protecting the environment and establishing a sustainable community are corporate citizens' responsibilities. The company shows its care for the community by making the best efforts in tree planting.

About Eat Right



Eat Right™ is a nationwide, veteran-owned lifestyle meal company that offers an array of customizable products, including conventional meals, ketogenic collations, plant-based alternatives, healthy protein doughnuts, and breakfast to satisfy all lifestyles.

For more details about Eat Right and the services they offer, call Sergio Valentin at (813) 500-9339 or send him an email at [email protected]. Visit the company's official website at https://www.eatright.life to learn more about their meal plans.

Contact: Sergio Valentin

Company: Eat Right

Address: 1006 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Contact Number: (813) 500-9339

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.eatright.life

SOURCE Eat Right Meal Plans

