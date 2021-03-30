Eat The Change™ Launches #incrEDIBLEplanetchallenge Earth Month Campaign To Propel Environmental Change Through Everyday Choices

BETHESDA, Md., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat the Change, the company creating chef-crafted and planet-based snacks, announces the launch of its #incrEDIBLEplanetchallenge , a 21-day social media campaign that encourages people to make simple lifestyle changes to reduce their environmental footprint. Eat the Change has teamed up with some of the biggest mission-driven brands, including Beyond Meat® , Ripple Foods® , S'well® , Miyoko's® Creamery , Flora , Well Earth Goods , Bamboozle ™, Host Defense® Mushrooms ™ and Follow Your Heart® , for the inaugural campaign.

The challenge, which starts April 1, seeks to inform and empower consumers about how food choices represent their single biggest daily opportunity to reduce their environmental footprints. Each daily challenge highlights approachable ways in which participants can make small adjustments to their shopping and eating habits to account for a larger global impact.

"We are excited to be kicking off our first #incrEDIBLEplanetchallenge with the support of some amazing partners," said co-founder of Eat the Change, Seth Goldman. "We started Eat the Change with a mission to change our relationship to the planet through the foods we eat. Earth Month is a wonderful opportunity to nudge people towards more planet-friendly choices."

Each day participants will be tasked with a challenge that reduces their climate footprint, and are encouraged to post about their experience on Instagram by tagging @eatthechange and with the hashtag #incrEDIBLEplanetchallenge. Some of these challenges include swapping animal milk for plant milk, in partnership with Ripple Foods® , cooking a plant-ified taco recipe using Beyond Meat® , or swapping your single-use water bottle for a reusable one throughout the day, in partnership with S'well® . Throughout the 21 days, Eat the Change and partners will also conduct giveaways, and co-founder and celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn will share planet-friendly recipes.

"The goal for this challenge is to change mindsets and habits," said Mendelsohn, "We're hopeful that by taking part in this challenge, participants will be able to see that they have the ability to impact the health of the planet through their appetite."

To pledge your commitment to the #incrEDIBLEplanetchallenge, receive updates and alerts, please visit https://eatthechange.com/pages/incredible-planet-challenge . At the conclusion of the challenge, participants will be able to see the CO2 emissions they've saved. For more information on Eat the Change and its products, visit www.eatthechange.com or follow @eatthechange on Instagram.

ABOUT EAT THE CHANGE:

Eat the Change is the new Bethesda, MD based company created by Seth Goldman, Founder of Honest Tea and Chair of the Board at Beyond Meat, and Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn. Together, they are on a mission to create chef-crafted and nutrient dense snacks that are kind to the planet. With Planet-Based commitments, Eat the Change is expanding the possibilities and the impact of planet-friendly foods.

SOURCE Eat the Change

