Eat Your Sun Care With Dabbly™ Daily Supplements

A great complement to sunscreen as part of a holistic sun care routine, Dabbly ™ Sunny Offense ™ embraces proactive wellness and self-care and is crafted with simple ingredients for stronger, more resilient skin. With melon extract to stimulate antioxidant activity, Sunny Offense ™ Gummies enhance skin's ability to manage oxidative stress and maintain healthy skin. The Sunny Offense ™ Shot provides the same benefits, while using olive extract to help promote healthy skin. Sunny Offense ™ is also available with anti-aging benefits. The anti-aging version of Sunny Offense ™ features all the benefits of the original formula plus Vitamins C and E for anti-aging benefits to help promote glowing skin, further supporting users on their journey to health inside and out.

"Most topical sun care products are full of chemicals and can be a nuisance to put on, so we asked ourselves – why doesn't an edible sun care supplement exist?" says Niari Keverian, Chief Dabbler. "That led to the creation of Dabbly™ Sunny Offense™, an edible, great tasting and easy-to-use supplement made with simple ingredients consumers can pronounce such as apples and cranberries. Let's be clear, Dabbly™ is not a sunscreen, our products are made to complement regular sunscreen use and allow users to proactively manage oxidative stress from the inside out as they embrace a delicious new step in their wellness routine."

All Dabbly™ products are vegan, free of gelatin and glucose syrup and are made with simple ingredients including melon extract, olive extract and concentrates from watermelons, apples, cranberries and lemons. Users can expect to see results they can feel good about with consistent daily use over time. Sunny Offense™ gummies can be purchased in a 7 day supply pouch (MSRP $9.99) or as a daily single-use 2.5oz shot (MSRP $3.99).

Rolling out now, Dabbly™ can be found nationwide on Indiegogo and at select retailers in Austin, Texas beginning in March 2020. For additional information about Dabbly™ visit www.dabbly.com or follow Dabbly™ on Instagram (@BeDabbly) and Facebook (/BeDabbly).

About Dabbly™:

