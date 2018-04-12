eatCleaner Launches an "a-peel-ing" Campaign to Minimize Food Waste and Boost Nutrition

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When is the last time you ate a banana peel? If you're thinking that's just for monkeys, think again. In the U.S. alone, we eat more than 3.2 billion pounds of bananas each year – that's 304 bananas every second – and the discarded peels add an extra 780 million pounds to our landfills. All of this waste wreaks havoc on our health and environment. Decomposing produce is one of the leading causes of harmful methane gas emissions, and we miss huge health and culinary benefits by tossing them away.

Text SAVETHEPEELS to 22828 or visit eatcleaner.com/savethepeels to join the movement and receive a free seven-day "Save the Peels" guide and recipe booklet packed with nutrition facts, cooking tips, product discounts and easy-to-share ideas. April is Earth Month, making this the perfect time to focus on eco-friendly health solutions - which happen to be Ibrahim's specialty: "We are going to provide people with a whole myriad of ways to consume peels for the benefit of their health and the planet.

That's why eatCleaner® announced the launch of the "Save The Peels" challenge to help redirect over 18 million pounds of food waste while showcasing the many ways peels can enhance your health and add mega flavor to any meal. eatCleaner® inventor, founder, and CEO of Grow Green Industries, INC., "The Fit Foodie" Chef Mareya Ibrahim, aims to shift America's thinking by raising awareness around smarter, cleaner eating habits.

The first step, however, is to ensure that all peels are properly cleaned with a produce wash like eatCleaner® to remove agricultural sprays, waxes, chemicals and debris that can carry harmful bacteria. "We created a full, patented line that allows you to spray, soak or wipe your fresh fruit and vegetables so you can take advantage of eating the whole produce item safely – peels and all," Ibrahim explains.

April is Earth Month, making this the perfect time to focus on eco-friendly health solutions – which happen to be Ibrahim's specialty: "We are going to provide people with a whole myriad of ways to consume peels for the benefit of their health and the planet."

Here are a few creative ways that Ibrahim consumes fruit and veggie peels:

Use a ripe, clean peel in a smoothie, banana bread or muffin recipe for enhanced fiber, amino acid, and antioxidant benefits. The riper the peel, the sweeter the product – and less added sugar needed;

Add peels to your juicer and give fresh-pressed, raw juices a big nutrient and enzyme boost;

Infuse grated orange, lemon, and grapefruit zest into olive oil for use in salad dressings and to instantly boost flavor and antioxidant power of cooked veggies, fish and chicken.

Text SAVETHEPEELS to 22828 or visit eatcleaner.com/savethepeels to join the movement and receive a free seven-day "Save the Peels" guide and recipe booklet packed with nutrition facts, cooking tips, product discounts and easy-to-share ideas. Watch the eatCleaner® YouTube channel and Facebook page for how-to videos providing hands-on tips to create your own delicious, clean recipes, and use #savethepeels on social media for a chance to win fun prizes. Know a company that wants to partner with us in our mission to save Mother Earth? Contact us today at savethepeels@eatcleaner.com for marketing materials to proudly display at your business.

About Grow Green Industries, INC./Eat Cleaner:

Grow Green Industries, Inc. dba eatCleaner® is a Southern California based, Certified Woman-Owned Business leading the way in eco solutions for produce food safety and shelf life extension. Co-founded in 2010 by Dr. Shawki Ibrahim, Ph.D. and nationally recognized food safety and clean eating expert, award-winning entrepreneur, chef, author and inventor, Mareya Ibrahim, aka The Fit Foodie, the company is dedicated to providing safe, effective wholesale and consumer products that enhance lives and improve health. Featured on HSN and reputable retail locations, their award-winning, patented solutions include the best-selling eatCleaner® fruit + vegetable wash and wipes, and eatFresh-FCTM anti-browning powder, and are used in schools, homes, juice bars and food-service businesses. Visit growgreenindustries.com and eatcleaner.com to learn more.

Media contact:

Leigh-Anne Anderson

193225@email4pr.com

310 990 5752

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eatcleaner-launches-an-a-peel-ing-campaign-to-minimize-food-waste-and-boost-nutrition-300628520.html

SOURCE Grow Green Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.growgreenindustries.com

