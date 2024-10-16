Eater Launches Restaurant Discovery App in Partnership With Capital One Dining and SevenRooms

From LA to London, Mexico City to Paris, the Eater app allows you to discover and book unforgettable culinary experiences and access exclusive reservations — wherever you are.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2005, Eater has been built around one idea: "You are where you eat." For nearly two decades, our expert, on-the-ground editors have been leading voracious diners to the best restaurants, the hottest pop-ups, the most legendary stalwarts, and the most beloved neighborhood spots in the U.S. and worldwide. Now, for the first time, users can find every recommendation, all at once, in one place: the Eater app . Eater's brand new app puts you on the map — alongside all of our editor-approved restaurants, so you're never far from your next great meal. With over 10,000 editor-curated maps in 100-plus cities around the globe, the app makes it easy to explore restaurants near you, search by cuisine or dish, and even book a table in just a few taps.

"The Eater app is the number one request we've gotten from readers over the years, who have long been asking for an easier way to access our restaurant recommendations on the go," says editor-in-chief Stephanie Wu. "Our new app helps diners find great meals around the world while showcasing the breadth of Eater's expertise, and we're thrilled to launch it with Capital One Dining and SevenRooms, two companies that care deeply about helping people discover and book new places to eat."

The Eater app , presented by Capital One Dining and powered by SevenRooms, is now available for free for iOS users, offering diners the fastest way to browse, book and dine. Whether you're looking for a place to go right this second or planning a future trip, the app lets diners search for restaurants by city and integrates multiple reservation platforms for seamless booking. Users can also create profiles and save their favorite places. Eligible Capital One customers can unlock primetime reservations through Capital One Dining , and all users can explore and book editor-approved restaurants, including unbeatable dining and hospitality experiences at SevenRooms partner restaurants.

"Many of our cardholders are passionate about dining and exploring new restaurants, so we're teaming up with a trusted expert in the industry like Eater to help them experience the best of dining," said Monica Weaver, head of Branded Card Partnerships and Experiences at Capital One. "We can't wait to connect Eater's expertise and network of highly sought-after restaurants with Capital One Dining's access to hard-to-get reservations."

"Our partnership with Eater represents a pivotal moment for our industry, powered by a best-in-class content creator and best-in-class restaurant technology platform, transforming the way restaurants and diners connect," said Joel Montaniel, CEO & co-founder at SevenRooms. "Eater's influence provides restaurants with unparalleled visibility, unlocking a premium marketing channel to a passionate, high-value diner segment. As the primary restaurant technology partner powering the Eater app, SevenRooms simplifies the reservation process and elevates dining experiences for users, helping food lovers discover, access and book the world's best restaurants. Together, we're removing the friction from the dining journey, ensuring that personalized experiences are always within reach."

When using the app, users can see detailed information about every recommended restaurant, including why Eater's writers and editors love it, as well as all the maps it's featured on. These restaurants encompass myriad cuisines and price points, and include establishments from Michelin-starred fine dining to neighborhood favorites to beloved pastry shops.

Download the iOS app in the App Store now, and stay tuned for future iterations as Eater builds new features based on feedback from fellow restaurant obsessives across the country.

About Eater

Eater is the locals-first authoritative guide to eating better. With editors across the country covering more than 20 local dining scenes, Eater sits at the center of the food and dining world, shaping food culture with its award-winning journalism and programming, as well as its beloved maps and guides. Eater is the leading voice in food media, with a devoted following on digital, social, audio, and video platforms; and products including cookbooks, cookware, and travel guides.

About Capital One

At Capital One we're on a mission for our customers – bringing them best-in-class products, rewards, service, and experiences. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation, and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Through Capital One Dining and Capital One Entertainment, we provide our rewards cardholders with access to unforgettable experiences in the areas they're passionate about, including dining, music and sports. Learn more at capitalone.com/dining and capitalone.com/entertainment.

About SevenRooms

SevenRooms is the leading CRM, marketing and operations platform for growing restaurants in the hospitality industry. From Michelin star gems to local favorites, the all-in-one platform helps restaurants increase sales, delight guests, and keep them coming back, automatically. The full suite of products includes reservations, waitlist and table management, review aggregation, referrals, email marketing, and marketing automation. Founded in 2011 and venture-backed by Amazon, Comcast Ventures and PSG, SevenRooms has more than 12,000 dining, hotel F&B, nightlife and entertainment clients globally.

