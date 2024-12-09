Eatfigo Unveils Revolutionary "Refrigerator That Cooks" at CES 2025

*Experience Effortless, Nutritious Meals Ready Upon Arrival at Booth #60652*

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eatfigo is set to transform home dining with the debut of its innovative appliance—a refrigerator that cooks—at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. Attendees are invited to Booth #60652 to witness firsthand how Eatfigo seamlessly integrates meal preparation into daily routines, ensuring that mouth-watering, nutritious meals are ready the moment you walk through the door.

Figo Salmon - Easy Cooking

Eatfigo's cutting-edge technology combines precise sous-vide cooking with advanced refrigeration, allowing users to schedule meals that cook themselves and are perfectly timed for their arrival. This innovation is particularly beneficial for individuals committed to healthy eating habits, such as those following Keto, Paleo, or low-carb diets, by simplifying the process of preparing wholesome, nutrient-rich dishes.

"Our mission at Eatfigo is to redefine convenience in healthy home cooking," said Robert Nappi, Founder and CEO of Eatfigo. "We understand the challenges of maintaining a nutritious diet amidst a busy lifestyle. With our appliance, users can enjoy delicious, home-cooked meals without the time-consuming preparation."

Visitors to Booth #60652 will have the opportunity to explore Eatfigo's features, engage in discussions about healthy eating, and learn how this appliance can enhance well-being by preserving nutritional value and promoting better food consumption habits. Attendees will also enjoy a special launch price exclusive to CES visitors.

For more information or to explore purchasing options, visit [www.eatfigo.com] (http://www.eatfigo.com).

About Eatfigo

Eatfigo is dedicated to revolutionizing home cooking by integrating advanced technology with healthy eating. Our flagship product, the refrigerator that cooks, empowers individuals to effortlessly enjoy nutritious, home-prepared meals, aligning with their health goals and busy schedules.

*Note: CES 2025 takes place from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, NV.*

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00000fB9JjIAK.

