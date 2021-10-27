Eathos -- Consciously Tasty Frozen Entrees -- Launching in Target Stores

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new brand of frozen food hits the store shelves this fall. Eathos puts a fresh spin on traditional Italian comfort foods with five vegetarian entrees and four plant-based vegan recipes, all imported from Parma, Italy – the heart of the Italian food valley.

The Eathos team from California partnered with a family-owned, third-generation Italian company to create a line of frozen entrees that embraces the ethos of both Italy and America, pairing old world traditions with recipes designed for the modern palate.

Eathos Foods - 6 consiously tasty entrees, imported from Parma, Italy. We put the "EAT" in Eathos.

Gene Grant, Brand Director of Eathos, says the new brand capitalizes on the trend toward meat alternative options while maintaining the flavor profile that comes directly from traditional Italian recipes.

"Italy has an authentic culinary ethos that is hard to match," Grant said. "We collaborated with our friends, partners, and chefs in Italy to create a family of plant-based and protein-rich meals that do not sacrifice any of that wonderful old-world flavor."

Grant said the goal is to get Americans to eat more mindfully, like they do in Italy. Even if it's a midnight snack or a quick lunch at the office.

Frozen Food is trending upward. According to the American Frozen Food Institute, the frozen category was enjoying a surge in popularity even before the COVID lockdown.

People are buying frozen again, and that trend is not going away any time soon.

Industry experts point to several trends that are propelling the frozen category: new technologies food preservation, more flavor diversity, environmental benefits, and new health-conscious offerings, like Eathos.

"We're using healthy ingredients like kale with our spiral pasta, cauliflower in our gnocchi, and a whole bunch of garden veggies in our penne pasta." Grant said.

There's also a demographic shift contributing to the category growth: The rising need for convenience among Gen Z and Millennials who don't want to cook every meal from scratch but won't sacrifice on flavor or quality.

"It's convenience without compromise," Grant said. "With premium frozen entrees you don't have to sacrifice flavor for convenience."

Grant believes that parents will appreciate the mindful ingredients used in Eathos products.

"Parents are not going to feed their kids food they're not comfortable with when they read the ingredients list," he said.

Eathos uses plant-based ingredients, plus the best cheeses from Parma, Italy in their vegetarian entrees. "Our team can't stop eating these meals," Grant says. "It doesn't get any better than the cheeses we get from Parma."

There are no GMOs, no artificial flavors, and the Eathos recipes contain significantly lower sodium than many similar entrees in the category.

Eathos entrees debuted in 800 Target stores on Oct. 10th and will be expanding further in 2022.

