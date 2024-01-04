Eating at Christmas: Intoleran Is Helping Those With IBS and Food Intolerances Manage the Holidays

Digestive Concerns Are Common, and the Holidays Are Filled With Unknown Food Choices. Intoleran Restores a Sense of Enjoyment and Comfort to the Holiday Menu.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a time to rest, relax, and enjoy friends, family …and food. That last item is a challenging one for those managing digestional issues. It's difficult to know what foods will be available at any given gathering, and even when basic dishes are known, individual and unknown ingredients can be an issue for those with gastrointestinal concerns.

Over 60 million Americans suffer from digestive diseases of one form or another. While some of these are serious conditions that require careful medical attention, others, such as food intolerances and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), are manageable if an individual invests even a moderate amount of attention and effort. Intoleran is a Dutch health brand that equips those with sensitive digestive tracts to successfully manage holiday menus.

"We are a brand founded on helping everyone enjoy their food again," explains Intoleran owner Harmen Treep. "Our founder, Remko Hiemstra, was lactose intolerant, and he sought out ways to help others like him enjoy their food again. This is how we developed our line of pure, efficient digestive enzyme products."

Intoleran's product line includes digestive enzymes for intolerances to dairy, sugar, starch, grains, fruits, and more. The brand's quatrase 10.000 (forte) is also a uniquely potent enzyme supplement that addresses several intolerances at once and can help streamline digestion for those with IBS and similar concerns.

Intoleran enzymes can be taken right before a meal that has or might have a troublesome food. Each product is clean and made with minimal ingredients. Excess enzymes simply pass through the digestive tract, making the supplements an ideal tool for unknown or concerning food choices. "Our enzymes are the perfect digestive tool to keep on hand as you head from one party and gathering to the next," Treep declares. "That way, whenever you're faced with a food choice that might cause a flare-up, you can eat with confidence, knowing you can enjoy your holiday food again without worrying about feeling pain and discomfort after the fact."

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, starch, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

Media Contact:

Bouke Smeets

M: +31(06)23763626

370725@email4pr.com

SOURCE Intoleran