Eating Disorder Cases Increase, Need for Certified and Quality-Trained Professionals

News provided by

iaedp Foundation

21 Nov, 2023, 13:54 ET

iaedp Foundation provides certification, training and accreditation at an increased rate

PEKIN, Ill. , Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic brought about profound changes in our daily lives, from the way we work and interact with others to how we view our own bodies. Among the many health issues exacerbated during this challenging period are eating disorders. Research shows the number of teens with eating disorders more than doubled.

"Social media, lockdowns, and the accompanying stress created a perfect storm that heightened the prevalence of eating disorders, underscoring the crucial need for certified and quality-trained professionals to address this growing public health concern," said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) Foundation. iaedp provides rigorous training and credentialing for a wide range of practitioners.

Before the pandemic, eating disorders were already a pressing public health issue, affecting millions of people globally. However, the lockdowns and social distancing measures implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 had unintended consequences on individuals' mental and emotional well-being. Isolation, uncertainty, and a lack of access to support systems contributed to increased anxiety, depression, and stress.

"We are seeing an increased need for certified and quality-trained professionals to provide effective care and support for those affected," said Harken. "iaedp-trained and certified professionals offer a range of services, including therapy, nutritional guidance, and medical intervention when necessary. Patients should review the qualifications of a provider first and foremost as eating disorders are complicated and multi-faceted."

The role of certified mental health professionals, such as psychologists, psychiatrists and counselors, is crucial in addressing the emotional and psychological aspects of eating disorders. Specially trained professionals help patients uncover the underlying causes of their disorders, develop coping strategies, and work toward recovery. Certified dietitians and nutritionists play a key role in the physical well-being of individuals with eating disorders. Medical professionals, including physicians and nurses, are essential in cases where eating disorders have led to severe physical complications. They can provide medical assessments and interventions to address life-threatening issues related to eating disorders. iaedp offers an online search for patients to find a certified professional.

The 2024 iaedp Global Symposium registration draws eating disorders practitioners and professionals from around the globe each year. The event provides training, core courses for certification, and sessions from experts in multiple languages. The massive gathering provides best practices, the latest research and opportunities for professional networking for attendees to share insights and hands-on experiences.

"To combat this alarming trend, we must emphasize the importance of certified and quality-trained professionals who can offer the support and guidance needed to help individuals recover. Our annual symposium is just one large piece of that effort," said Harken. "It is only through a collaborative effort from individuals, communities, and professionals that we can successfully address this public health concern and work toward a healthier future."

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.  The iaedp™ Foundation's Presidents Council, which provides organization support, includes: Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Rogers Behavioral Health; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center; Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Walden Behavioral Care; Monte Nido & Affiliates; and Odyssey Eating Disorder Network; Within Health; Banyan Centers; WD Recovery and Wellness Center; Mind Over Body; Koru Spring Center.

SOURCE iaedp Foundation

Also from this source

Eating Disorders Professionals Job Bank Fills Growing Need for Experts

Eating Disorders Professionals Job Bank Fills Growing Need for Experts

Eating disorders are one of the deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid overdose, according to research. The growing need for certified and ...
Telehealth resources for eating disorders practitioners increases

Telehealth resources for eating disorders practitioners increases

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) is supporting telehealth practitioners and professionals in the eating...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.