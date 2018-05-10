Eating Disorder Hope Holds Virtual Conference May 17th to Present Information on Eating Disorder Treatment

REDMOND, Ore., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eating Disorder Hope is pleased to invite all who are interested in learning about eating disorders to attend our Eating Disorder Hope Virtual Conference: Anorexia Hope & Healing in 2018. The virtual conference presentations will be offered May 17, 2018 from 12noon to 6pm ET / 9am - 3pm PT.

https://www.eatingdisorderhope.com/online-conference#register https://www.eatingdisorderhope.com/online-conference#register

Prominent international thought leaders specializing in eating disorder treatment will provide 11 information-packed presentations. The presentations will address crucial issues regarding anorexia, eating disorders, athletes, family involvement, body image, recovery tips and addiction. This critical information is essential for families, eating disorder sufferers, treatment providers, coaches, school administrators, etc. to know and use in recognizing and helping those suffering from life threatening eating disorders.

A few of the international experts in treating eating disorders include:

Walt Kaye, MD. - Founder & Executive Director, Eating Disorders Program Professor, UCSD Department of Psychiatry. This keynote presentation will cover Anorexia Nervosa Research & Improving Treatment. Dr. Kaye is warm and engaging and his presentation is well suited for families, eating disorder sufferers and loved ones.

Mark Gold, MD. - Chairman of Rivermend Health's Scientific Advisory Board, Addiction & Psychiatry Scientific Advisory Board and the Eating Disorders and Obesity Scientific Advisory Board. He is a fascinating and brilliant presenter who will be discussing Eating Disorders – Anorexia, Bulimia, Binge Eating Disorder, Food Addiction & Alcohol/Drug Abuse.

Addriene Ressler LMSW, CEDS, F.iaedp – Vice President, Professional Development, The Renfrew Center Foundation. Her insightful and engaging presentation on Body Image, Anorexia & Eating Disorders will challenge and broaden your understanding of the power of body image.

The entire conference will be offered online for attendees, alleviating the inconvenience of travel time and expense. Two CE's will be awarded to all qualified attendees. Registrants can attend the online event on May 17th or may view recordings of the presentations afterward.

All are welcome to register now and attend this state of the art eating disorder recovery conference featuring leading eating disorder treatment experts. Each of these fascinating presentations are useful to the sufferer seeking recovery inspiration, the family member wanting information and encouragement and the professional seeking to expand their skill set in treating anorexia nervosa and other eating disorders.

Susan R., a therapist in private practice states: "Thank you, Eating Disorder Hope! These online conferences are essential for keeping me up on current research and treatment for my clients struggling with eating disorders."

Rob T., a father of a son recently diagnosed with anorexia commented: "My family and I are attending this online conference together from different parts of the country. We like that we can pick and choose which presentations we want to watch and that we can have recordings of these presentations to view afterward."

Special thanks to our conference sponsors: The Center: A Place of Hope, Rogers Behavioral Health, Remuda Ranch, MEDA, the Eating Disorders Coalition & Project Heal. Contact us about additional Sponsorship opportunities for this unique conference serving eating disorder sufferers, families, friends, treatment professionals and more.

Become a Member of Eating Disorder Hope Today, and we will gladly provide you with free attendance to this conference, our online support groups & all our exciting upcoming events! Non-Members are also invited to attend the conference for a $30 fee. Scholarships available for all students and those in need of assistance.

Learn more about this virtual conference, registration, and the presentations at Eating Disorder Hope Virtual Conference: Anorexia Hope & Healing in 2018.

Thank you to our generous conference sponsors: Rebecca's House, McCallum Place, The Center - A Place of Hope, Rosewood, Timberline Knolls, UCSD Eating Disorders Center, The Renfrew Center & Aloria.

About Eating Disorder Hope:

Eating Disorder Hope is a dynamic online community that provides resources, information and support to those in eating disorder recovery. Founded in 2005 by Jacquelyn Ekern, M.S., LPC, Eating Disorder Hope continues to have a vibrant online presence to further spread its message of hope and healing. For more information, visit Eating Disorder Hope or our sister site Addiction Hope today.

Contact:

Ashley Powell

214.932.9159 ext. 706

194830@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eating-disorder-hope-holds-virtual-conference-may-17th-to-present-information-on-eating-disorder-treatment-300646226.html

SOURCE Eating Disorder Hope