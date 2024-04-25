Eating Disorders Foundation's Council Set Global Standards

PEKIN, Ill., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals (iaedp™) President's Council, after the success of the 2024 Symposium, sets the standards in supporting and advancing the field of eating disorder treatment worldwide. Since its inception in 1985, the iaedp Foundation has been at the forefront of establishing educational and training standards for a diverse, multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers dedicated to the care of those suffering from eating disorders.

The President's Council, a pivotal part of the organization, comprises leading treatment facilities and organizations dedicated to the fight. Members of the council include Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Banyan; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Clear Step; Koru Spring Center; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Mind Over Body; Monte Nido & Affiliates; Montecatini; Odyssey Eating Disorder Network; Rogers Behavioral Health; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center; Within Health; and WD Recovery and Wellness Center.

These esteemed members play a crucial role in providing organizational support and resources that are vital for the continuation of iaedp's mission. Their involvement not only aids in the development of innovative treatment methods but also enhances the quality of care available to those impacted by eating disorders.

"The collaboration and commitment of our President's Council members are essential for the progression of our educational initiatives and professional training programs," stated Bonnie Haarken, managing director of iaedp. "Their support enables us to maintain the high standards of professionalism that iaedp is known for and ensures we continue to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare community."

Through the united efforts of the President's Council, iaedp continues to offer cutting-edge educational programs, certification processes, and training that address the complexities of treating eating disorders throughout the world. The council's contributions also facilitate a deeper understanding of the diverse and comprehensive approaches required to treat these challenging conditions effectively.

For more information about the iaedp and future events, please visit www.iaedpfoundation.com.

