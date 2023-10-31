Eating Disorders Professionals Job Bank Fills Growing Need for Experts

iaedp Foundation

31 Oct, 2023, 06:47 ET

To help serve the rising call for practitioners, iaedp Foundation offers free career center

PEKIN, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eating disorders are one of the deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid overdose, according to research. The growing need for certified and trained professionals is a challenge. iaedp™ Foundation, a training and certification organization, is stepping into the gap to connect job seekers with employers.

iaedp's Career Center helps place certified and credentialed therapists quickly – into hospitals, care centers, treatment facilities, and private practices. It not only serves as a job bank but it also offers free resume assistance, interview help, cover letter advice and more.

"Eating Disorders are rising, so the need for trained and certified professionals is a high-demand field," said Bonnie Harken, iaedp Foundation's Managing Director. "We needed to create a space where employers could find exactly who they need without having to sift through hundreds of candidates just to find one that's qualified. We are shrinking the timeline between job vacancy and job placement."

In the Career Center's short time online, hundreds of jobs and job seekers have used the service. If you're a job seeker, the platform is free (even if you're not a member of iaedp). For employers, the fee is nominal and iaedp members receive a significant discount to place a job listing.

"It's important to us to provide our members with all the tools they need to be successful in their practice," said Harken. "We don't just provide training then wave goodbye. We offer ongoing support, professional development, mentorship and peer consulting in addition to career services."

The Foundation also has 40 chapters throughout the United States and a large international chapter that focuses on seminars, continuing education opportunities, consultation and networking.

"At no point in your career do we leave you without resources for growth, best practices and development," said Harken. "Our members are professionally trained so that patients receive the important care they deserve."

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. 

SOURCE iaedp Foundation

