Eating disorders symposium a groundbreaking success

PEKIN, Ill., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals (iaedp™) 2024 Symposium marked a significant milestone, reflecting growth and renewed commitment within the field of eating disorder treatment. The event showcased an impressive array of keynotes and sessions, with over 500 attendees from the United States and around the world, half of whom were first-time participants. This surge in new attendees underscores the expanding interest and dedication to advancing treatment.

"We are thrilled with the turnout and the exchange of ideas and research at this year's symposium," said Bonnie Harken, managing director of iaedp. "Seeing so many new faces alongside our seasoned professionals speaks volumes about the progress and the bright future of our field."

The symposium featured a lineup of keynote speakers who are leading experts in psychology, nutritional science, and therapeutic practices related to eating disorders. Their presentations addressed cutting-edge research, innovative treatment approaches, and collaborative care models, receiving praise from attendees for their informative and inspirational content.

Sessions were fully booked throughout the symposium, with topics ranging from the latest clinical interventions to holistic treatment approaches and a Spanish track that served to bridge and support our collective efforts. The event also provided networking opportunities and an environment where professionals could share insights and foster partnerships.

As iaedp continues to grow, it remains dedicated to improving the quality of care provided to those affected by eating disorders through professional education and practical training.

"We are already looking forward to next year's symposium in Palm Desert on February 20-23, 2024, and building on the success of this event," added Harken. "Our goal is to keep the momentum going, pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve together."

For more information about the iaedp's future events, please visit www.iaedpfoundation.com.

The iaedp™ Foundation, since 1985, has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. The iaedp Foundation's President's Council, which provides organization support, includes Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Banyan; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Clear Step; Koru Spring Center; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Mind Over Body; Monte Nido & Affiliates; Montecatini; Odyssey Eating Disorder Network; Rogers Behavioral Health; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center; Within Health; and WD Recovery and Wellness Center.

