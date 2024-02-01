Eating Disorders Symposium best features, benefits for continuing education

PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp) upcoming Symposium, March 21-24, shows a commitment to the advancement of knowledge and skills in the field of eating disorder treatment.

"We understand the importance of continuous learning and professional development. We are dedicated to making high-quality education accessible," said Managing Director Bonnie Harken. "In an industry where the cost of professional development can often be a barrier, the Symposium stands out for continuing education. Our symposium is not just an event; it's an investment in your career and your ability to provide the best possible care to those struggling with eating disorders."

Why attend?

Educational Excellence: The iaedp Symposium brings together a diverse group of experts from around the globe to share, in English and in Spanish, the latest research, treatment techniques, and best practices.

Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to connect with other professionals, creating relationships that extend beyond the event.

Value: In comparison to other organizations, the iaedp Foundation's Symposium ensures that financial constraints do not hinder professionals' ability to access premier education and training.

Scholarships and Financial Aid: Support is available to assist diverse professionals with unique needs and disciplines.

Continuing Education: Attendees can earn continuing education credits, staying ahead in their field and ensuring their practice remains up to date with current research and best practices.

Research: Discover new tools, technologies, and treatment approaches that are transforming the field of eating disorder treatment.

Wellness within the Symposium: Experience daily morning yoga or walking activities to keep the body and mind destressed, connected, and relaxed. Included in wellness are three exceptional meals each day.

Hotel Amenities: Hosted at the Omni Resort in Orlando, it is a premiere destination for spa-like relaxation, dining and events.

"We are committed to maintaining a standard for quality and accessibility in professional education," said Harken. "Our symposium is a commitment to our community: To provide unparalleled value to professionals seeking to enhance their expertise and impact in the field of eating disorder treatment."

For professional growth, networking, and the tools needed to excel in eating disorders practice, visit iaedpfoundation.org.

About the iaedp Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.

