Eating Disorders Virtual Symposium Offers Discounted Rates to Promote Global Equity in Education

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals (iaedp™) launched its much-anticipated Virtual Symposium on July 8, with discounted international attendee registration rates using world zones. This initiative underlines iaedp's commitment to providing equitable access to education for professionals around the globe, particularly in low and middle-income regions.

Recognizing the diverse economic conditions across different countries, iaedp ensures that more professionals can access quality educational opportunities. This strategic pricing model aims to break down financial barriers that may prevent individuals from accessing high-quality professional training in eating disorders.

"The iaedp Virtual Symposium has always been about inclusivity and spreading knowledge as widely as possible," said Dawn Gannon, Interim Executive Director of iaedp. "By introducing discounted rates based on geographic regions, we are taking a significant step toward equity in education, enabling healthcare providers everywhere to gain the skills and insights needed to treat eating disorders effectively."

The symposium features a lineup of world-renowned experts in the field of eating disorders, delivering keynotes, workshops, and sessions focused on the latest research, therapeutic methods, and clinical best practices in both English and Spanish. With a fully virtual format, the symposium ensures that professionals from all corners of the world can participate without the need to travel.

Key Highlights:

- Accessible 24/7 worldwide to stream sessions to accommodate different time zones and schedules.

- Earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) necessary for professional development and certification as well as a prestigious Certificate of Participation for international attendees.

- Discounted rates based on the registrant's country of residence, with special considerations for those from low- and middle-income regions.

Learn more about the symposium, including a detailed schedule and information on the discounted rates.

The iaedp™ Foundation , since 1985, has provided quality education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. The prestigious iaedp Foundation Presidents Council , providing year-round organization support, includes Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Banyan; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Clear Step; Eating Recovery Center; Eating Disorder Recovery Specialists; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Mind Over Body; Monte Nido; Montecatini; Moriah Behavioral Health; Rogers Behavioral Health; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center; Within Health; and WD Recovery and Wellness Center.

