New educational programs aim to expand access to practical neuroscience-based tools for practitioners, families, and individuals in recovery.

WAYNE, W.Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eating Protein Saves Lives, Inc. a leader in nutritional approaches to addiction treatment and recovery, announces the launch of two new educational programs designed to expand access to brain-based recovery education: the Brain Fuel Crash Series and the Amino Acid Therapy Crash Course Recovery Reset .

The programs were developed to address a question increasingly raised by practitioners, families, and individuals in recovery:

Eating Protein Saves Lives Announces Launch of Brain Fuel Crash Series and Recovery Reset Programs Addressing Biological Drivers of Cravings and Relapse

Why does progress feel unstable even when the work is being done?

Clients attend therapy yet remain reactive. Loved ones complete detox yet still struggle with cravings. Motivated individuals continue battling anxiety, poor sleep, and emotional volatility.

According to program creator Christina Veselak, LMFT, CN, these experiences are often linked to underlying biological instability.

"The issue is often not effort. It is biological instability," Veselak said. "Many individuals in recovery are trying to change behaviors while the brain itself remains under-fueled and chemically imbalanced."

The Brain Fuel Crash Series and Recovery Reset programs aim to provide accessible education about the biochemical drivers behind mood instability, cravings, stress overload, and sleep disruption.

Both programs are designed to introduce foundational concepts in nutritional neuroscience while remaining approachable for individuals who are new to the subject.

Brain Fuel Crash Series

The Brain Fuel Crash Series consists of six standalone lessons designed to address biological factors commonly seen in recovery, mental health, and high stress environments.

The lessons focus on:

Feeding the brain and the role of nutrition in behavioral stability

The relationship between blood sugar regulation and cravings

Neurotransmitter balance and emotional regulation

Sleep disruption and relapse vulnerability

The impact of inflammation, hormones, metabolism, and gut health on recovery

Each lesson includes on-demand video access, digital educational resources, and a certificate of completion.

Practitioners can integrate the concepts into client conversations, while families and individuals gain language and clarity for experiences that often feel confusing or unpredictable.

Amino Acid Therapy Crash Course Recovery Reset

The Amino Acid Therapy Crash Course Recovery Reset provides structured education focused specifically on neurotransmitter support and amino acid therapy.

The course explores:

How neurotransmitter depletion can influence emotional instability and addictive behaviors

Why coping strategies may be less effective when brain chemistry is compromised

How targeted amino acids support dopamine, serotonin, GABA, and endorphin pathways

The role of blood sugar stability in cravings and mood regulation

Participants receive on-demand access to course materials, digital educational resources, and certificates of completion.

Expanding Access to Nutritional Neuroscience Education

The programs were designed for multiple audiences, including:

Practitioners exploring brain-based recovery tools

Family members seeking to understand the biological aspects of addiction recovery

Individuals in recovery who continue to experience cravings, anxiety, and sleep disruption despite ongoing treatment

The educational material emphasizes a central concept of the program framework:

Before discipline works, the brain must be nourished.

Before coping skills stick, the nervous system must stabilize.

The work also aligns with broader national conversations about restoring a healthier relationship with food. As movements such as Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) continue emphasizing the importance of real food, nutrition education, and metabolic health, the programs highlight how these same principles can support individuals recovering from addiction and mental health disorders by prioritizing nourishment, brain stability, and biochemical repair.

About Eating Protein Saves Lives, Inc.

Eating Protein Saves Lives, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded to educate individuals in recovery and treatment professionals about the importance of feeding the recovering brain. The organization promotes research and education on how nutrition, amino acids, and biochemical repair can support recovery from addiction and mental health disorders.

Media Contact

Christina Veselak, LMFT, CN

Director, Academy for Addiction and Mental Health Nutrition

Phone: 303-888-9617

My Book | Website | Podcast | Book a Call with Me |

SOURCE Eating Protein Saves Lives