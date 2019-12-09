Eating Trends & Restaurant Use in The United States, 2019: Purchasing, Demographic, and Psychographic Data

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eating Trends: Restaurant Use in The US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Eating Trends report provides a topline data overview of continuity and changes in U.S. adult (age 18+) use of restaurants, with a focus on fast-food (limited-service) and full-service (sit-down table service) chain restaurants.



The purchasing, demographic, and psychographic data presented draws on the MRI-Simmons national consumer survey series, primarily referencing the Spring 2019 survey release, but also providing historical perspective through selected data back through Spring 2009.



Covered in the report are the following topics:

Data pertaining to select top 100+ fast-food and full-service restaurant chains, including Starbucks, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, Chick-Fil-A, Subway, Applebee's, Pizza Hut, Olive Garden, IHOP, and Popeyes, among others

Analysis of consumer use of fast-food and full-service restaurants

Spending and expenditure by U.S. adults at restaurants

Frequency eating food from restaurants

Demographic analysis of consumers more likely than average to be patrons of specific restaurants and to purchase specific types of food

Eating tendencies alone and with others

Use of restaurant coupons

Use of restaurant or coffeehouse gift cards

Restaurant mealtime trends - breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks

Breakout of fast-food restaurants by type of food or beverage - beef, barbecue, burgers, chicken, coffee, Tex-Mex, pizza, pasta, subs, ice cream, frozen yoghurt, smoothies, seafood, and more

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Scope and Methodology



2. Overview

2.1 Restaurant Usage Rates

Percent of Adults Who Eat at Restaurants: Fast-Food vs. Full-Service, 2009-2019

2.2 Restaurant Spending

Percent of Adults Using Restaurants in Last 30 Days, 2014-2019

Spending Levels at Fast-Food Restaurants in Last 30 Days, 2014-2019 (percent of adults)

Spending Levels at Full-Service Restaurants in Last 30 Days, 2014-2019 (percent of adults)

2.3 Restaurant Use For Breakfast

Percent of Adults Who Use Restaurants for Breakfast: Fast-Food vs. Full-Service, 2009-2019

2.4 Restaurant Use For Lunch

Percent of Adults Using Restaurants for Lunch, 2009-2019

2.5 Restaurant Use For Dinner

Percent of Adults Using Restaurants for Dinner, 2009-2019

2.6 Restaurant Use For Between-Meal Snacks

Percent of Adults Using Restaurants for Snacks, 2009-2019

2.7 Restaurant Use Patterns: Frequency And With Whom

Number of Times Restaurants Used Per Month: Fast-Food vs. Full-Service, 2014-2019 (percent of adults)

Using Restaurants: Alone vs. With Others, 2009-2019 (percent of adults)

Using Fast-Food Restaurants: Alone vs. With Others, 2009-2019 (percent of adults)

Using Full-Service Restaurants: Alone vs. With Others, 2009-2019 (percent of adults)

2.8 Use Of Restaurant Coupons

Household Use of Restaurant Coupons, 2009-2019 (percent)

2.9 Use Of Restaurant Gift Cards

Use of Restaurant/Coffee Shop Gift Cards in Last 12 Months, 2011-2019

2.10 Usage Trends For Leading Restaurant Chains

Top Fast-Food or Full-Service Chain Restaurants, 2019 (in thousands of adults)

Top Gainers in Consumer Base Among Fast-Food or Full-Service Chain Restaurants, 2009 vs. 2019 (in thousands of adults)

3. Fast-Food Restaurants

Fast Food Consumer Trends

Fast-Food Restaurant Customer Base: By Type of Food, 2019 (in thousands and percent of adults)

Customer Base for Leading Beef/Burger/BBQ Restaurant Chains, 2019 (in thousands and percent of adults)

Customer Base for Leading Fast-Food Chicken Chain Restaurants, 2019 (in thousands and percent of adults)

Customer Base for Leading Fast-Food Coffee/Bakery Restaurant Chains, 2019 (in thousands and percent of adults)

Customer Base for Leading International Fast-Food (Mexican, Tex-Mex, or Asian) Restaurant Chains, 2019 (in thousands and percent of adults)

Customer Base for Leading Fast-Food Pizza/Pasta Restaurant Chains, 2019 (in thousands and percent of adults)

Customer Base for Leading Fast-Food Sub/Sandwich Restaurant Chains, 2019 (in thousands and percent of adults)

Customer Basse for Leading Fast-Food Seafood Restaurant Chains, 2019 (in thousands and percent of adults)

Customer Base for Leading Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, Smoothie, and Juice Restaurant Chains, 2019 (in thousands and percent of adults)

4. Full-Service Restaurants

Consumer Trends and Full-Service Restaurants

Customer Base for Leading Full-Service Restaurant Chains, 2019 (in thousands and percent of adults)

Top 10 Full-Service Restaurant Chains: Numbers of Visits in Last 30 Days, 2019 (percent of adults)

Companies Mentioned



Applebee's

Burger King

Chick-Fil-A

IHOP

McDonald's

Olive Garden

Pizza Hut

Popeyes

Starbucks

Subway

Taco Bell

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hswuj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

