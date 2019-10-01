Eating Veggies Just Got Way Sweeter As Peekaboo Ice Cream Launches At Kroger Nationwide

Peekaboo is the only manufacturer of organic super premium ice cream infused with veggies. The products are designed to deliver a boost of functional ingredients that support nutrition and wellness, and speak to today's consumers' desire for healthier, sustainable and plant-forward food choices that still meet their expectation of indulgence. This represents a huge opportunity for Peekaboo Ice Cream as it sits in the crossroads of wellness-indulgence.

"As a certified B Corp., we are honored to partner with Kroger as we share its commitment to sustainability and social accountability," says Jessica Levison, founder and C.E.O. of Peekaboo Ice Cream. The company has already had enormous success with their initial five flavors as they continue to expand beyond their first year of operations. They are now rolling out a new line-up that will soon include their much-anticipated plant-based non-dairy varieties.

Aside from Kroger, Peekaboo ice cream is already available in over 2,500 stores nationwide, including Safeway, Whole Foods, Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres and Shop-Rite, and has received national media attention with features in media including the Today Show, KTLA, CNBC, USA Today, WSJ and Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.

"This is just the beginning," Levison continues. "We are aiming to disrupt indulgent foods and make them better for you. Our mission is to blur the line between vice and virtue." The Peekaboo founder is a mother of picky eaters, and was fed up with the "eat your veggies" argument night after night. She began experimenting with hiding veggies in her kids' ice cream and perfected the consistency, taste and pairings for each signature flavor. After receiving rave reviews from both kids and adults alike, the company was born.

Peekaboo Ice Cream uses only the best organic ingredients to make a product that is gluten-free, non-GMO, certified organic and kosher. The five flavors currently on the market are:

Strawberry with Hidden Carrots

Vanilla with Hidden Zucchini

Mint Chocolate Chip with Hidden Spinach

Chocolate with Hidden Cauliflower

Cotton Candy with Hidden Beets

For more information about Peekaboo Ice Cream, ordering online and finding the nearest retailer, visit peekabooicecream.com and find them on social media @EatPeekaboo. Visit kroger.com to find the nearest Kroger store.



