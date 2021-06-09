EatingWell Announces 2021 Winners of Fifth Annual American Food Heroes Awards

NEW YORK and SHELBURNE, Vt., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) EatingWell, the ultimate source for people passionate about food and wellness, today announced the winners of its fifth annual American Food Heroes Awards. Featured in the July/August 2021 issue of EatingWell, on sale nationwide June 11, the awards honor top change-makers who are committed to making a difference on the biggest food, sustainability, and nutrition issues of today.

"The past year has demonstrated a need for visionary leadership and EatingWell is pleased to present the fifth class of American Food Heroes, including 10 brilliant farmers, corporate executives, doctors, advocates, and chefs who show that change is possible by working together," says EatingWell Editor in Chief Jessie Price.

The 2021 American Food Heroes are as follows:

Beth Ford , President and CEO, Land O'Lakes. Recognized for: getting farmers and their families online.

, President and CEO, Land O'Lakes. Recognized for: getting farmers and their families online. Brian Niccol , Chairman and CEO, Chipotle Mexican Grill. Recognized for: promoting sustainability on a massive scale.

, Chairman and CEO, Chipotle Mexican Grill. Recognized for: promoting sustainability on a massive scale. Birgit Cameron , Co-Founder and Head of Patagonia Provisions. Recognized for: championing regenerative agriculture.

, Co-Founder and Head of Patagonia Provisions. Recognized for: championing regenerative agriculture. Bruce Friedrich , Founder and Executive Director, The Good Food Institute. Recognized for: advocating for plant-based eating.

, Founder and Executive Director, The Good Food Institute. Recognized for: advocating for plant-based eating. Chris Bradshaw , Founder and Executive Director, Dreaming Out Loud. Recognized for: nourishing communities in need.

, Founder and Executive Director, Dreaming Out Loud. Recognized for: nourishing communities in need. Guy Fieri , Food Network star and Restauranteur. Recognized for: feeding those on the front line.

, Food Network star and Restauranteur. Recognized for: feeding those on the front line. Mily Treviño-Sauceda , Co-Founder and Executive Director, Alianza Nacional de Campesinas. Recognized for: giving a voice to migrant workers.

, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Alianza Nacional de Campesinas. Recognized for: giving a voice to migrant workers. Sean Sherman , Founder and CEO, The Sioux Chef, and Co-Founder, NāTIFS. Recognized for advancing healthy Indigenous food.

, Founder and CEO, The Sioux Chef, and Co-Founder, NāTIFS. Recognized for advancing healthy Indigenous food. Shirley Sherrod , Co-Founder, Southwest Georgia Project and New Communities, Inc. Recognized for empowering Black farmers.

, Co-Founder, Southwest Georgia Project and New Communities, Inc. Recognized for empowering Black farmers. Timothy Harlan , M.D., Executive Director, George Washington University Culinary Medicine Program. Recognized for: teaching the importance of nutrition.

To select the winners, EatingWell consulted industry experts, as well as its readers, to nominate people who are changing the way we eat. A panel of editors reviewed the submissions and narrowed down the list of finalists to those who have illuminated new paths to build an America that is more environmentally responsible, more racially and economically equitable, and healthier.

The feature story profiling the 2021 winners will appear in the July/August issue of EatingWell and online at EatingWell.com.

ABOUT EATINGWELL

Launched in 1990, EatingWell is a leading source of delicious, healthy recipes, entertaining ideas, and inspiring articles about food origins and science-based nutrition. Its core mission is to give readers a better way to eat deliciously, live healthy and feel great. In 2019, EatingWell was named by the International Association of Culinary Professionals as Publication of the Year. The brand has also won 15 James Beard Foundation awards, with an additional 26 nominations. EatingWell magazine is published 10 times a year by Meredith Corporation with a rate base of nearly 2 million, the largest in the epicurean lifestyle category. The brand is diversified to multiple formats, including a website, social media, content and brand licensing, custom publishing, and cookbooks. Additional information is available at www.eatingwell.com.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

