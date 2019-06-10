EatingWell Announces The 2019 Winners Of Its Third Annual American Food Heroes Awards

NEW YORK and SHELBURNE, Vt., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) EatingWell magazine announced the winners of its third annual American Food Heroes awards as part of the July/August 2019 issue, on sale nationwide June 14. The award honors top visionary leaders and influencers in the epicurean space who are committed to making a difference on the biggest food, sustainability and nutrition issues of today.

"As the food category is ever-changing, EatingWell takes pride in educating consumers where their food comes from, how it's produced and the impact it has on the environment," said Jessie Price, Editor-in-Chief of EatingWell. "Positive food advancements create an opportunity for us to recognize those who are paving the way in food policy, agricultural innovations, sustainability initiatives, life-saving nutrition research and more."

The 2019 American Food Heroes are as follows:

Beth Robertson-Martin , Director of Commodities and Pollinator Council Lead, General Mills

, Director of Commodities and Pollinator Council Lead, General Mills Ann Cooper , Founder of the Chef Ann Foundation and Director of Food Services, Boulder Valley School District

, Founder of the Chef and Director of Food Services, Boulder Valley School District James Rogers , Founder and CEO, Apeel Sciences

, Founder and CEO, Apeel Sciences Anthony Bourdain , Celebrity Chef, Author and TV Host

, Celebrity Chef, Author and TV Host George Siemon , Founding Farmer and Former CEO, Organic Valley

, Founding Farmer and Former CEO, Organic Valley Rebecca Zimmer , Global Director of Environment, Starbucks

, Global Director of Environment, Starbucks Colleen Lindholz , President, Kroger Health

, President, Jim Perdue , Executive Chairman, Perdue Farms

, Executive Chairman, Perdue Farms Pete Malinowski , Executive Director, The Billion Oyster Project

, Executive Director, The Billion Oyster Project Lauren Puryear , Extreme Couponer and Founder of For the Love of Others

To select the winners, EatingWell accepted nominations from top experts, advocates and readers. A panel of editors reviewed the submissions and narrowed down the finalists to those who stood out for their focus, creativity, ongoing contributions and the achievements they made in the past year.

The feature story profiling the 2019 winners will appear in the July/August issue of EatingWell and online at EatingWell.com.

